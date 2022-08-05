Win A Stay Worth $1,000 At One Of These Epic Ontario Resorts & Make It The Best Summer Ever
You'll want to add these places to your bucket list.
Resort vacations can be a blast: Everything’s taken care of and there’s nothing left for you to do except sleep in, enjoy a delicious breakfast with a view and spend the day doing whatever you want.
Speaking of resorts, Ontario has something to suit everyone. Do you crave a getaway to spend some time with your S/O? Or perhaps a destination where the kids can run wild? Maybe you just want to escape and work on that golf swing.
To help you unlock your ultimate vacation, Resorts of Ontario has over 100 member locations in the province and offers deals and packages for all the places you dream of visiting.
With such unique resorts in the lineup, and travel an option again, "going resorting" is a wonderful way to have a fun-filled vacation without the stress.
To see which resorts are giving you the chance to win an epic trip, check out these Resorts of Ontario destinations, based on your ultimate summer vibes.
Escape With Your Significant Other
If your ideal vacation looks like spending quality time with your partner, you can plan a getaway to one of Ontario’s adults-only resorts.
Couples Resort & Spa offers five-star dining and relaxation experience, while Sherwood Inn’s cozy cottages feel like a true escape. If you’re both kids at heart, check out Westwind Inn, where you can take hydro-bikes and paddleboats out the water.
This summer, you could win a four-night midweek stay in a Cedar Villa at Footprints Resort, valued at $1,112. Located on a private lake, it’s ideal for anyone seeking a break in nature.
Entertain The Whole Family
Looking to give the kids a much-needed break from technology? You can get it at Blue Water Acres, which offers three tennis courts, paddle boats and even a games room.
If you want to take your family vacation to the next level, enter Resorts of Ontario's giveaway to win a one-night stay in a Family Fireplace Suite at Great Wolf Lodge, valued at over $700. Buffet meals are included for four people, plus a Paw Pass for each child.
Have An Adventure
If you're the type who likes to explore and try new things, check out Beachwood Resort. You can get active with water skiing or tubing, or impress your friends by catching that trophy bass.
Want the whole package? Enter Resorts of Ontario’s giveaway for a chance to win an all-inclusive getaway for four to Bayview Wildwood Resort. Lakeside accommodations, resort amenities and activities are provided, including meals in the dining room.
Work On Your Golf Game
If you’re a fan of teeing off, a getaway to one of Ontario’s award-winning golf resorts is the way to go. Guests at Port Cunnington Lodge get access to the exclusive Bigwin Golf Club, plus a nearby putting green, while Rocky Crest Golf Resort has plenty to keep the kids occupied while you take advantage of the three courses at your doorstep.
A golf trip for four to the award-winning Cobble Beach Golf Links is up for grabs with Resorts of Ontario’s anniversary giveaway. Valued at over $900, this trip would make your summer a hole-in-one.
Whatever you need out of your vacation, you can find it at a resort in Ontario. Go fishing, canoeing, golfing or hit the spa for that well-earned full-body massage.
Get ready to put your shades on and put your feet up, because Resorts of Ontario will help you find your new go-to getaway destination in no time.
