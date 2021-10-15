Yonge-Dundas Square Just Got A Huge Carousel With Free Gifts & Here's What It's All About
This isn't your regular luggage carousel.
Yonge-Dundas Square is looking more like the arrivals section of an airport due to this new luggage carousel that just popped up.
The colourful structure, called Carousel of Dreams, is part of a campaign by Air Miles, but instead of actual baggage, it's filled with free gifts.
From October 15 to 16, Air Miles collectors and Air Miles & Onyx credit card holders can visit the activation and claim a free prize.
You could score things like gift cards, Dyson vacuums, and free flights. If you aren't an Air Miles member, you can sign up on-site and still get a prize.
There's even an "arrivals" booth outside the activation to add to the airport feel.
Carousel of Dreams
Price: Free
When: October 15 & 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 1 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Unlike regular baggage carousels, this one is full of free gifts for eligible visitors.