You Can Enjoy A Free KITKAT® Bar With Chatime's Holiday Drinks
Take a break from the holiday rush and treat yourself!
'Tis the time of year to be full of joy and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a delightful treat? Chatime, the renowned bubble tea chain, is here to entice your taste buds with their latest creation: beverages infused with the iconic KITKAT®. These innovative concoctions bring together the timeless flavours of Chatime's signature milk teas with the irresistible crunch of KITKAT®. It's a heavenly combination that will transport you from the ordinary routines of everyday life.
Chatime is more than just a bubble tea brand; it serves as your escape from the daily hustle and bustle, a sanctuary whether you're studying, working hard, or simply unwinding. This holiday season, Chatime and KITKAT® have joined forces to redefine your "me time" experience. With KITKAT® as the guardian of those cherished "breaks" and Chatime as your oasis, they have crafted a fusion of flavours that celebrates those precious moments meant just for you.
Roasted Milk Tea Crunch
Imagine sipping on a cup of Chatime's beloved Japanese roasted milk tea while discovering delightful treasures hidden within. That's what you get with the Roasted Milk Tea Crunch made with KITKAT® and Pudding. This cozy classic is taken to the next level with real KITKAT® and a touch of sweet egg pudding. It's like a warm hug from your favourite holiday memories.
Thai Milk Tea Crunch
If you're a fan of Chatime's authentic Thai Milk Tea, you're in for a treat. The Thai Milk Tea Crunch made with KITKAT® is a symphony of flavours that will transport you straight to the bustling streets of Thailand. Topped with real KITKAT® creamy milk chocolate and crispy wafers, it's the ideal blend of creamy and crunchy – a holiday delight for your taste buds.
Get a FREE KITKAT® Double Chocolate bar
Price: $6.70 (regular) & $7.30 (large)
When: Until December 31
Address: All participating locations in Ontario
Why You Need To Try Them: As if these new drinks weren't tempting enough, Chatime is making the deal even sweeter. For every Chatime x KITKAT® drink you purchase in-store, you'll receive a FREE KITKAT® Double Chocolate Bar*. It's the perfect accompaniment to your well-deserved break, and let's face it, who can resist the classic crunch of a KITKAT® bar?
The best part? You can customize these drinks your way – hot or cold, and customize sugar and ice levels to your liking.
* Available at all participating Chatime stores in Ontario while supplies last