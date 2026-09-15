Silicon Valley shouldn’t self-regulate on AI safety, Cohere CEO says
Aidan Gomez, CEO of Canadian AI company Cohere, says a "small group of companies in Silicon Valley" shouldn’t be left in charge of ensuring AI is safe.
AI industry leaders have been warning about the dangers of the technology since an Anthropic researcher who quit last week said people in the industry fear AI could "kill us all."
Gomez told the national investment summit in Toronto today a call by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for the U.S. government to loosen antitrust restrictions to allow companies to work on AI safety should raise red flags.
Gomez said that the risks of AI technology are real but the solutions will come from the public and government, in consultation with industry.
He praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s opposition to calls for self-regulation.
Gomez said the risks posed by AI must be confronted in a globally co-ordinated way.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.
— Written by Anja Karadeglia in Ottawa and Craig Lord in Toronto
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.