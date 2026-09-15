Silicon Valley shouldn’t self-regulate on AI safety, Cohere CEO says

U.S. AI companies shouldn’t self-regulate: CEO
U.S. AI companies shouldn’t self-regulate: CEO
Aidan Gomez of Cohere delivers remarks during the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Aidan Gomez, CEO of Canadian AI company Cohere, says a "small group of companies in Silicon Valley" shouldn’t be left in charge of ensuring AI is safe.

AI industry leaders have been warning about the dangers of the technology since an Anthropic researcher who quit last week said people in the industry fear AI could "kill us all."

Gomez told the national investment summit in Toronto today a call by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for the U.S. government to loosen antitrust restrictions to allow companies to work on AI safety should raise red flags.

Gomez said that the risks of AI technology are real but the solutions will come from the public and government, in consultation with industry.

He praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s opposition to calls for self-regulation.

Gomez said the risks posed by AI must be confronted in a globally co-ordinated way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.

— Written by Anja Karadeglia in Ottawa and Craig Lord in Toronto

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to the world's longest canopy boardwalk and it's even prettier in the fall

You can wander through a sea of colourful leaves.

This riverside town in Ontario has cozy cafes and storybook streets adorned in fall magic

It's like stepping into an autumn Hallmark film.

Old Age Security payments for September are going out early and giving Canadians up to $827

Check your bank account or mailbox for a payment soon!

These Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA pay up to $44 an hour and $198,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

I compared McDonald's and Tim Hortons coffee to see who wins — once and for all

I know people will have opinions on this... ☕

Calgary man arrested after threat on YouTube to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney

Calgary man accused of threat to kill PM Carney

Latest U.S. tariffs hit a small number of Canadian goods while others are lifted

Latest U.S. tariffs take effect on Canadian goods

Bell AI data centre expansion in Sask. announced at investment summit

Bell AI data centre expansion announced at summit

A new winter forecast calls for a 'dramatic' season of blizzards, snow and icy weather in Canada

Some parts of the country will have a colder and snowier winter.