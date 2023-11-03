Vachon® Is Celebrating Its 100th Anniversary This Year & They Have Brought Back A Classic Snack Cake
Roll into a world of flavourful memories!
A sweet sensation is making its triumphant return and you don’t want to miss out! Vachon® snack cakes have been our go-to indulgent snack since 1923. From its humble beginnings to its status as a household name, Vachon® has been spreading joy across our country with a delightful array of sweet snacks and flavours.
As Vachon® celebrates its momentous 100th birthday, they're reintroducing a nostalgic treat that's here to stay: Swiss Rolls! That's right – the delicate sponge cake, generously filled with rich creamy goodness, meticulously rolled, and lavishly coated in a rich chocolatey layer, is back and it’s all thanks to the overwhelming demand from fans. Baked with care right here in Canada, it's no surprise that these treats have been a favourite for generations of Canadians.
Since their victorious return in June, Swiss Rolls have re-captured the hearts of Canadians, quickly vanishing from store shelves in every corner of the country. It’s a phenomenon that no one can resist! Rooted in a century-old family legacy, they proudly uphold a history of deliciousness. With the Swiss Rolls’ celebrated comeback, it’s evident: they aren’t just snacks, they're an enduring favorite.
Vachon® Swiss Rolls
Whether you're reliving sweet memories or discovering this classic treat for the first time, you can find the Swiss Rolls at your local grocery stores nationwide. Indulge and savour Vachon's 100th anniversary, one delectable bite at a time!