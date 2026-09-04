Vancouver police officer charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust
A veteran Vancouver police officer has been charged with breach of trust, fraud and theft for alleged offences dating back to 2017.
Online court records say Kalwinder Dosanjh faces a total of nine charges including fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer, which allegedly occurred in Vancouver in January and December 2017.
The Vancouver Police Department says it's holding a news conference on Friday featuring Chief Steve Rai and Supt. Mike Ritchie to discuss a "covert investigation" that lasted more than two years.
Dosanjh is the founder of a Surrey, B.C., charitable foundation called Kids Play and its website says he's been in law enforcement for more than 24 years, serving in various roles including as an undercover officer and in the department's financial crime and drug units.
A message left for Dosanjh was not immediately returned.
The online court records say the charges were sworn against Dosanjh and his co-accused Sarabjit Gill on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.
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