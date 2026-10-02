Driver arrested after truck crashes into Vancouver, B.C., nursing home

B.C. driver arrested after truck hits building
B.C. driver arrested after truck hits building
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Vancouver police say a driver has been arrested after his pickup truck crashed into a nursing home, split in half and then burst into flames. 

Police say the crash happened at Renfrew Street and East 22nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Friday. 

They say a witness reported his vehicle was struck by a grey GMC Sierra heading southbound, which then veered off the road and crashed into the nursing home. 

Police found the vehicle engulfed in flames and say the driver and his passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 34-year-old driver was then arrested for dangerous and impaired operation of a motor vehicle and received a 90-day driving ban. 

Police say no one from the nursing home or the other vehicle was hurt and are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Vancouver Canada News News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians could get up to $3,500 from these government payments in October

Payments of the grocery benefit, CCB, OAS, and other benefits are going out this month.

Canadians say they avoid shopping at these grocery stores and discount retailers made the list

"With the prices now, I essentially shop at any store that has flyer items I can afford."

Here's how much money you can get from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit this month

The federal grocery benefit replaced the GST/HST credit.

Minimum wage hikes set to begin across five provinces

Minimum wages rising in five provinces

TTC is hiring drivers and you can make up to $43 an hour without a degree

Customer service experience is required.

Michael J. Fox promoted to companion level of Order of Canada

Michael J. Fox honoured at Rideau Hall

Police Watchdog investigating after man jumps from Metro Vancouver bridge

IIO investigates after B.C. man jumps from bridge

Court records show Ontario's 'serious concerns' about three career colleges

'Serious concerns' with 3 career colleges: docs

Boy, 16, charged with threatening Pickering school, manufacturing firearm parts

Pickering teen charged in school shooting threat