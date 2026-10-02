Driver arrested after truck crashes into Vancouver, B.C., nursing home
Vancouver police say a driver has been arrested after his pickup truck crashed into a nursing home, split in half and then burst into flames.
Police say the crash happened at Renfrew Street and East 22nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
They say a witness reported his vehicle was struck by a grey GMC Sierra heading southbound, which then veered off the road and crashed into the nursing home.
Police found the vehicle engulfed in flames and say the driver and his passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.
The 34-year-old driver was then arrested for dangerous and impaired operation of a motor vehicle and received a 90-day driving ban.
Police say no one from the nursing home or the other vehicle was hurt and are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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