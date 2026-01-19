This ​charming seaside town in BC was ranked among Canada's most popular spots to move to

Small town Canada is getting some attention!

Person in Sidney BC. Right: Street in Sidney, on Vancouver Island.

This small town in B.C. is officially one of the most popular spots to move to in Canada.

A little seaside town in B.C. has been named among the most popular spots to move to in Canada, on a recent ranking. The data revealed that Canadians are flocking to this idyllic spot set on Vancouver Island.

The annual list of the top 25 Canadian growth cities was released by U-Haul earlier this month, and some smaller, charming communities are gaining attention.

The U-Haul ranking measures the "growth cities" by the net gain of one-way rentals in a given year, breaking down the data from 2025. Like the previous year, Alberta snagged the top spot for growth provinces in Canada, with B.C. right behind it.

As for the Top 25 Canadian "growth cities" in 2025, Calgary came in first place, with Barrie in second and Montreal in third. Victoria took the top spot for B.C. cities, but sitting in 24th place on the list is a quaint Vancouver Island community.

Apparently, people are packing up and moving to Sidney, B.C. — renting one-way U-Haul trucks and relocating to the small waterfront city.

It's not hard to see why people are heading to this little town, just 30 minutes away from the bustling city of Victoria and a ferry ride from the hub of Vancouver.

Being on Vancouver Island, Sidney is surrounded by incredible natural beauty — from sandy beaches to lush rainforests. Weekend adventures here are unlike anywhere else in Canada (or the world, for that matter).

The community itself, though, holds its own beauty, with a pier stretching out into the water, brilliant sunsets lighting the sky, and a picture-perfect small-town vibe.

Beacon Avenue is where you'll get the classic small town feel with its local businesses, cute coffee shops, art galleries and boutiques. It's also home to some of the coziest bookstores you can imagine, like Tanner's Books.

A big draw for Vancouver Island is the temperate climate, escaping the typical snowstorms that the rest of Canada faces in the winter and enjoying a mild climate all year round.

If you're over the big city life, then you might want to follow the trend and head to Sidney!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

