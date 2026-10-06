OneBC says former Conservative leader Findlay and husband Chapman were threatened

Former B.C. party leader, MLA threatened: OneBC
Former B.C. party leader, MLA threatened: OneBC
Then-B. C. Conservative Party leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay, second from the right, watches as the final voting results are announced during leadership election night, beside her husband Brent Chapman, second from left, in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Political party OneBC says former Conservative legislator Brent Chapman and his wife, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, have been subjected to a “torrent of threats and abuse from insiders.” 

Chapman announced last month that he was joining OneBC to run as a candidate in the Oct. 24 election after Findlay resigned as the Conservative party leader amid a caucus revolt.

But Chapman's name wasn’t on the final list of candidates released Sunday by Elections BC, and OneBC says in a statement that the party and Chapman mutually decided that he wouldn’t run in the riding of Surrey South. 

The statement says OneBC was excited to have Chapman join the team but the "strains of the last few months have been enormous." 

Following weeks of division and defections, Findlay resigned as Conservative leader just days before NDP Leader David Eby called the snap election.

Findlay's resignation came less than four months after winning the party leadership, and OneBC's statement says that "strong conservative values" are not acceptable to the appointed leaders of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.   

"Politics is important, but so is family and security," it says. "That is why we are grateful for (Chapman's) principled stance, but also in full support of his decision to step back at this time and wish him all the best."

OneBC emerged as a splinter group from the B.C. Conservatives shortly after the party came close to winning the last provincial election. 

OneBC's interim leader, former Conservative legislator Dallas Brodie, is running to retain her riding, but the party lacked the two members required for official status when the election was called because Chapman hadn't informed the Speaker or the clerk's office in time. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

VancouverCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert

Canada closely following reports of plague in Russia, health minister says

Canada tracking Russia plague reports: minister

Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer

Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing Ontario air ambulance

Coast Guard suspends search for Canadian plane

I'm a Dollarama expert — These are the 13 everyday finds I refuse to buy elsewhere now

Plus, they're all under $5...💰

I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love

Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?

U.S. Coast Guard releases names of all six aboard missing Canadian air ambulance

All six aboard missing air ambulance identified

This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

Alberta premier unaware of reported separatist meetings with U.S. strategists

Alberta premier unaware of separatist meeting