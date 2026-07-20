This Vancouver mountain is celebrating 100 years with drone shows, live music & more
It's all happening up on Grouse Mountain! 🎂⛰️
Whether you're planning a family outing or a date in the mountains, this summer might be the best time to visit Grouse Mountain.
From July 23 to August 3, the Grouse Mountain Centennial Festival, presented by CIBC, is marking the attraction's 100th anniversary with drone shows, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, local food trucks and limited-time anniversary offers — all just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver.
The Grouse Mountain gondola.Courtesy of Grouse Mountain
One highlight of the festival is A Century of Stories. On July 23, 24, 25 and August 2, hundreds of illuminated drones will light up the night sky above the Birds in Motion area, accompanied by cinematic music, Indigenous drumming and storytelling that celebrates Grouse Mountain's history and the people who have helped shape it over the past century.
The rest of the festival is just as packed. You can catch Jurassic Park during Movies on the Mountain, see live performances as part of the Coors Light Presents: Music Loud, Mountains Blue concert series, grab a bite from local food trucks on Paradise Patio or celebrate resident grizzly bears Grinder and Coola's 25th Bear-thday Fun-draiser while learning more about conservation.
Movies on the MountainCourtesy of Grouse Mountain
If you're looking to add a little adventure to your day, the festival also features limited-time offers on two of Grouse Mountain's key experiences. From July 23 through August 3, Mountain Zipline Tours are available for $100 and Mountain Ropes Adventures are $50, with exclusive anniversary pricing also available on Annual Passes.
Mountain Zipline ToursCourtesy of Grouse Mountain
In between festival events, you can explore more of what Grouse Mountain has to offer, including the new Grouse Gravity Coaster, scenic chairlift rides, Birds in Motion demonstrations, hiking trails and panoramic views overlooking Vancouver.
With daytime adventures, live entertainment and after-dark drone shows all packed into one celebration, the Centennial Festival is a perfect reason to spend a summer day on the mountain.
Grouse Mountain Centennial Festival
Price: Mountain Admission starts at $74 for Lower Mainland residents or $89 for general admission.
When: July 23-August 3, 2026
Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC
Why you need to go: Celebrate Grouse Mountain's 100th anniversary with cinematic drone shows, live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and limited-time adventure offers just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver.