Man convicted of second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., death in 2023

Man convicted of murder in 2023 B.C. death
Man convicted of murder in 2023 B.C. death
A Surrey Police patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of another man in Surrey, B.C., in August 2023. 

Surrey police say Paul John Martin was convicted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, and the conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Martin's parole eligibility date will be determined by the court.

The conviction comes after Martin was arrested at the scene when officers discovered the body of 56-year-old Robb Memory at a local home on Aug. 27, 2023.

Martin has been in police custody since his arrest.

He will next appear in court on Thursday to fix a date for sentencing on parole eligibility. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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