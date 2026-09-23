Police identify body found in burning field as that of Richmond, B.C., woman
Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found during a fire in a field in Delta, B.C., earlier this year.
Police in Delta say the woman was 34-year-old Natasha Clifton, a resident of nearby Richmond, in Metro Vancouver.
They say the case remains a criminal investigation, and detectives are hoping to generate leads from the public with the release of Clifton's identity.
The woman's body was found in a field on River Road on Aug. 26, along with the discovery of a fire at the location.
Few circumstances surrounding the case have been released.
Police say they would like anyone who had contact with Clifton or who knows of her activities and associates at around the time of her death to reach out to investigators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23. 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.