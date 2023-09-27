This Okanagan City With Small-Town Vibes Is The Perfect Place To Find Fall Adventures
Add these eight not-to-miss spots to your itinerary.
Now that summer's warmth has given way to the crisp embrace of autumn, there's no better time to plan an enchanting getaway to Vernon, B.C.
This picturesque city with small-town vibes is nestled in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, and come September every year, it transforms into a wonderland of fall foliage and seasonal festivities.
From its picture-perfect pumpkin patches and fresh cider tasting to adventurous bike routes, Vernon offers an array of activities to suit the taste of every traveller. It won't take you long to fall in love (pun intended) with this hidden gem.
This curated list of eight must-visit attractions will help you plan the perfect seasonal getaway and capture the essence of Vernon's fall magic.
Hop on a tractor ride & pick your own pumpkins at Davison Orchards
A sign for pumpkin patch rides at Davison Orchards.
Price: Tractor tours are $8 for kids under 13 and $12 for adults, one pumpkin per person of any size included.
When: Wednesday-Sunday during October at 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Address: Davison Orchards - 3111 Davison Rd., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Hop on and enjoy a serene tractor ride through idyllic fields into Davison Orchards' bountiful pumpkin patch. Choose from the many sizes, shapes, weights and colours to find your perfect pumpkin.
Complete your visit with a stop by the Farmhouse Cafe, located in the orchard's original farmhouse, for some delicious food made with ingredients grown right on the farm.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Take the Haunted Halloween Tour at the Caetani Centre
Price: $30 for adults and $20 for youth aged 12-18
When: October 25-28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., & 9 p.m.
Address: Caetani Centre - 3401 Pleasant Valley Rd., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Delve into the mysteries surrounding a heritage haunted house, steeped in a history that's as intriguing as it is unsettling.
Why did an Italian prince and duke abandon his royal titles and family fortune, setting his sights on Vernon in 1921? What drove his wife and daughter into seclusion for 25 years? And is this house haunted by the echoes of its past? There's only one way to find out.
Accessibility: Check website for more details
Experience local arts and culture at this 3-week-long fall festival
A band performs on stage at the Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture.
Price: Free
When: From September 22 to October 15, 2023
Address: Various locations around Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Vernon truly comes alive during the Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture, a three-week-long celebration that showcases the rich cultural tapestry of the region during B.C. Culture Days.
From captivating live performances to thought-provoking exhibitions, it's a vibrant celebration of artistic expression in all its forms, featuring an eclectic mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and more.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, sign language interpreter available
Get lost in corn mazes at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch
Price: General admission to the ranch is $10
When: September 29-October 29, 2023
Address: Historic O'Keefe Ranch - 9380 Hwy 97, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: For those seeking more adventure, the Historic O’Keefe Ranch beckons with both family-friendly daytime corn mazes and a haunted nighttime version dubbed the "Field of Screams."
Stop by the General Store to say hi to the postmaster and to grab yourself some irresistible candy. You can end the night roasting jumbo-sized s'mores by a roaring bonfire.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Taste the flavours of fall at Vernon's local haunts
Food and cider at Cambium Cider Co.
Price: Varies depending on location
When: All year
Address: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery - 5204 24 St.; Ratio Coffee and Restaurant - 4/3101 29th St.; Cambium Cider Co - 4667 East Vernon Rd. Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Food enthusiasts can indulge in fresh seasonal eats at favourites like Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, Ratio Coffee and Restaurant, and Cambium Cider Co (where the menu changes every week!).
From award-winning spirits to coffee concoctions and artisanal cider, each spot offers a unique atmosphere, perfect for a romantic date night, a cozy family gathering or a casual dinner with friends.
Accessibility: Check with each restaurant for specific accessibility details
Get your Golftoberfest on at Predator Ridge Resort
The Predator Ridge gate decorate for fall.
Price: $99-$125 per person
When: October 1-15, 2023
Address: Predator Ridge Resort - 301 Village Centre Pl., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Golf enthusiasts looking to tee off against a breathtaking autumn backdrop will want to check out the annual Golftoberfest at Predator Ridge Resort.
For $99, you get a GPS-enabled cart, access to the practice facility before your tee time, and rounds of golf on their award-winning courses. While you're there, check out the Range Lounge & Grill for a delicious meal made with local ingredients.
Accessibility: Contact Predator Ridge Resort for more info
Hike amongst a sea of autumn colours
Two people and a dog walk a trail during fall.
Price: Free
When: September-October for best fall colours
Address: Various
Why You Need To Go: The Greater Vernon area is officially the Trails Capital of B.C., and when you lace up your hiking boots and trek into a symphony of gold, crimson and amber foliage this fall, you'll see why.
Check out Grey Canal Trail for stunning views overlooking the lakes and the orchards below, or head to one of the trails around the Predator Ridge resort area to catch the sunset over the Okanagan Lake.
Accessibility: Wheelchair access trails can be found here
Ride the Okanagan Rail Trail
Cyclists on the Okanagan Rail Trail in early fall.
Price: Free if you bring your own bike; $75 for four hours of e-bike rental
When: September-October for best fall colours
Address: Kalavida Surf Shop - 13908 Kalamalka Rd., Coldstream, BC
Why You Need To Go: For those who prefer two wheels to two feet, the 50-kilometre-long Okanagan Rail Trail provides an idyllic route past three lakes and stunning views for fall biking adventures.
Start your journey at Kalavida Surf Shop (found at the start of the trail), where you can pick up a four-hour e-bike rental for $75.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible
Whether you're an art lover, a foodie, a thrill-seeker or a nature enthusiast, Vernon has something in store for you this fall.
Plus, at only a half hour's drive from Kelowna airport, it's accessible for travellers seeking a quick escape into this autumn wonderland.
So, pack your bags, prepare for the beauty of fall in Vernon and let the adventure begin.
To plan your trip to Vernon, visit Tourism Vernon's website or check them out on Instagram and Facebook.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.