TikTok Shows Man Spewing Racist Comments At A BC Business & People Are Outraged (VIDEO)
"She doesn't get paid enough to deal with racists like him."
A B.C. man is shown in a TikTok going on a racist rant, in a Richmond business. People on TikTok are calling the man out for "racism" and "ignorance."
The TikTok was posted five days ago, and the caption said that the incident occurred at the soft opening of the dessert store, which the poster said in the comments was called Hui Lau Shan.
The caption of the video also said that the man went into the store to ask to use the washroom there, and then allegedly complained that there wasn't "enough English on their menu."
At the start of the video it appears a woman is trying to get a man to leave the business. You can hear the man ask her, "What are you? Are you a Canadian?"
It is unclear what the woman's response is, but the man goes on to tell her to "go back to China" repeatedly.
People in the comments were appalled by the man's remarks, many encouraging people to go and support the store. "She doesn't get paid enough to deal with racists like him," one person said.
Others called the man "arrogant," "entitled," and "ignorant."
Some even claimed that the same man has berated them before. "This same guy yelled at me while I was working at Save On Foods," one TikToker commented.
Richmond News reported that the man in the video is named Peter Hanssens, and has allegedly been seen making racist comments to other people.
Hui Lau Shan is a Hong Kong-based dessert chain that specializes in tasty mango treats. Recently, a location opened in Richmond, on Buswell Street.
Narcity has reached out to the RCMP and Hui Lau Shan for comment and will update this story when we hear back.