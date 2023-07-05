Sponsored Content

You Can Sip Into Summer With Chatime's Refreshing New Tropicolada Bubble Teas

A fresh twist on your next bubble tea order!

Brand Highlight Creator
You Can Sip Into Summer With Chatime's Refreshing New Tropicolada Bubble Teas
Courtesy of Chatime Canada

Attention all bubble tea enthusiasts! Your summer getaway just got a whole lot sweeter with Chatime's newest addition – the Tropicolada series.

These new bubble tea sensations, the Mango Tea Colada and Pineapple Tea Colada, are here to transport you straight to a tropical paradise. Limited-time only, these drinks pack a punch of tea, tropical fruit, and a coconut kick that will have you dreaming of sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.

First on the roster, the Mango Tea Colada. This dreamy blend of sweet mango, coconut, and jade green tea is truly paradise in a cup. Pair it with Mango Popping Boba as a topping and each sip will have you feeling those summer vibes instantly.

Next up, the Pineapple Tea Colada. This isn't your typical Pina Colada! Chatime gives it a unique twist with a mix of pineapple, coconut, and caffeine-free butterfly pea tea. Top it off with Coconut Jelly for a tropical adventure that's hard to resist.

Tropicolada Bubble Teas

Price: $6.10 (regular size), $6.70 (large size)

When: Until August 20 or while supplies last

Address: Participating locations across British Columbia, in-stores and on Chatime Online Ordering

Why You Need To Go: Want it over ice? You got it! Craving it as a smoothie? No problem! These summer sips are versatile and ready to be enjoyed however you like.

Order now here

Narcity Drive-Thru
Brand Highlight Creator
Drive-Thru is your all-in-one marketing engine for small & mid-sized businesses looking to advertise on Narcity Media Group properties.
Loading...