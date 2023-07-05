You Can Sip Into Summer With Chatime's Refreshing New Tropicolada Bubble Teas
A fresh twist on your next bubble tea order!
Attention all bubble tea enthusiasts! Your summer getaway just got a whole lot sweeter with Chatime's newest addition – the Tropicolada series.
These new bubble tea sensations, the Mango Tea Colada and Pineapple Tea Colada, are here to transport you straight to a tropical paradise. Limited-time only, these drinks pack a punch of tea, tropical fruit, and a coconut kick that will have you dreaming of sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.
First on the roster, the Mango Tea Colada. This dreamy blend of sweet mango, coconut, and jade green tea is truly paradise in a cup. Pair it with Mango Popping Boba as a topping and each sip will have you feeling those summer vibes instantly.
Next up, the Pineapple Tea Colada. This isn't your typical Pina Colada! Chatime gives it a unique twist with a mix of pineapple, coconut, and caffeine-free butterfly pea tea. Top it off with Coconut Jelly for a tropical adventure that's hard to resist.
Tropicolada Bubble Teas
Price: $6.10 (regular size), $6.70 (large size)
When: Until August 20 or while supplies last
Address: Participating locations across British Columbia, in-stores and on Chatime Online Ordering
Why You Need To Go: Want it over ice? You got it! Craving it as a smoothie? No problem! These summer sips are versatile and ready to be enjoyed however you like.