Vast majority of B.C. in support of local water restrictions, poll suggests
A new poll released today suggests 90 per cent of people in B.C. support local water restrictions.
Leger surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians between June 12 and June 15, and it can't be given a margin of error because it was conducted.
The poll comes as Vancouver enacts strict water restrictions that include banning the watering of lawns and filling pools.
Washing vehicles and watering lawns has been banned since the start of May.
The only restriction B.C. residents don't seem to support in the poll was not being able to water vegetable gardens, which only saw 38 per cent support.
Last month B.C. officials had warned of an elevated drought risk through the summer because of low snowpack, early snowmelt and warm temperatures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.