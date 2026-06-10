B.C. Mounties warn parents of 'violent' online group exploiting children

Violent online group exploiting children, RCMP say
Violent online group exploiting children, RCMP say
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Mounties near Victoria say they are investigating three reports of a violent online group exploiting children and young people. 

West Shore RCMP say in a statement that the reports are all similar and involve a group known as 764, which is part of a larger online network known as The Com, which deliberately recruits vulnerable children from ages eight to 17 years old. 

Police say The Com network is known to have extreme ideological views, and aims to desensitize children and radicalize them to violence. 

They say the group also operates on popular social media and gaming platforms such Discord, Telegram, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch and others.

Parents are urged to watch for warning signs, which police say include having a new online friend, or network that they are infatuated with or afraid of. 

The statement says children can be convinced to take photos of themselves or their siblings in sexually explicit poses, they might harm or kill animals, including family pets, attempt suicide or commit acts of violence. 

"Predators use grooming processes that can include establishing trusting or romantic relationships; or using power or coercive tactics to get victims to engage in serious violence, self harm, or gore activities," police say in a statement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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