Quebec zoo says red kangaroo doing well after capture on Montreal's South Shore

Wayward kangaroo captured near Montreal
Wayward kangaroo captured near Montreal
The large animal protection agency Galahad SPCA says a marsupial, as shown in this handout photo, has been on the loose on Montreal's South Shore for days.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Galahad (Mandatory Credit)
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A Quebec zoo says a red kangaroo is doing well after it was captured after several days on the lam on Montreal's South Shore. 

The Granby Zoo says the animal is eating normally and resting up after four days of bouncing around the fields near Boucherville, Que.

Quebec's Environment Department confirmed that the animal that was reported loose on Friday was finally captured on Tuesday.

The department says its initial investigation suggests the animal was being kept illegally in facilities that did not comply with Quebec regulations.

Animal protection group Galahad SPCA has said it believed the kangaroo escaped from a horse stable where it was being kept without the necessary permits.

The Granby Zoo says the kangaroo is recovering in a space away from the public eye while authorities figure out a long-term plan for it. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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