We Spoke To A Canadian Ironman Participant About How Her Job Helped Her Achieve Her Dream
"I can honestly say that working at belairdirect helped get me to where I am today."
While jobs are necessary to pay the bills, there's so much more to work and life than a paycheque.
A fulfilling career can seriously improve your quality of life. Work influences how you feel for most of the week — this means balance is key to happiness and wellbeing.
Finding an employer that values a work/life balance as much as you do isn't impossible.
Industry leader belairdirect supports the individual passions of each team member. If you're seeking an employer who will help you achieve your goals, belairdirect is hiring across Canada for sales and customer service roles.
This insurance company wants all team members to develop skills, pursue personal interests and seize new opportunities — without putting their lives on hold. With the continued support of belairdirect, the lives of employees are enriched from their first day on the job.
The company — which won the 2021 Glassdoor Employee's Choice award for Best Places to Work in Canada — offers training and resources to both full-time and part-time staff.
Offering monthly flex days, professional development funds and a comprehensive financial rewards program, belairdirect values and recognizes employees. Bonus: team members receive a $350 annual wellness subsidy.
And the support offered by this company reaches far beyond office walls.
Nadia Grégoire, a Team Lead at belairdirect, has worked there for over 20 years. She's passionate about athletics and completed her first triathlon three years ago. With belairdirect's support, Nadia was able to successfully become an IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship participant.
Nadia maintains a balance between her career, training and personal life. She trains in the morning before her workday, on her lunch hour, in the evening and on weekends. She also values time with her kids and family.
Nadia says she wouldn't be able to juggle it all without belairdirect's commitment to its employees' physical and mental wellbeing. Flexible scheduling and work-from-home arrangements also gave Nadia the freedom to train more.
Her discipline applies to both her athleticism and her work. She stays organized to accomplish daily goals, striving for continuous improvement, and she truly cares about the success and wellbeing of her team.
"I can honestly say that working at belairdirect helped get me to where I am today, and I wouldn't have had it any other way," Nadia told Narcity.
"I've been with this company for 20 years, and I can attest to the fact that they are committed to the success and development of their employees, both professionally and personally. In my case, belairdirect has helped me to excel in sports."
Nadia believes that working with belairdirect means having the flexibility to reach your goals and achieving a work/life balance. If this sounds like the kind of career you've been searching for, apply online today.
