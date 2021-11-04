Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Money

We Spoke To A Canadian Ironman Participant About How Her Job Helped Her Achieve Her Dream

"I can honestly say that working at belairdirect helped get me to where I am today."

We Spoke To A Canadian Ironman Participant About How Her Job Helped Her Achieve Her Dream
Courtesy of belairdirect

While jobs are necessary to pay the bills, there's so much more to work and life than a paycheque.

A fulfilling career can seriously improve your quality of life. Work influences how you feel for most of the week — this means balance is key to happiness and wellbeing.

Finding an employer that values a work/life balance as much as you do isn't impossible.

Industry leader belairdirect supports the individual passions of each team member. If you're seeking an employer who will help you achieve your goals, belairdirect is hiring across Canada for sales and customer service roles.

This insurance company wants all team members to develop skills, pursue personal interests and seize new opportunities — without putting their lives on hold. With the continued support of belairdirect, the lives of employees are enriched from their first day on the job.

nd3000 | iStock

The company — which won the 2021 Glassdoor Employee's Choice award for Best Places to Work in Canada — offers training and resources to both full-time and part-time staff.

Offering monthly flex days, professional development funds and a comprehensive financial rewards program, belairdirect values and recognizes employees. Bonus: team members receive a $350 annual wellness subsidy.

And the support offered by this company reaches far beyond office walls.

Nadia Grégoire, a Team Lead at belairdirect, has worked there for over 20 years. She's passionate about athletics and completed her first triathlon three years ago. With belairdirect's support, Nadia was able to successfully become an IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship participant.

Courtesy of belairdirect

Nadia maintains a balance between her career, training and personal life. She trains in the morning before her workday, on her lunch hour, in the evening and on weekends. She also values time with her kids and family.

Nadia says she wouldn't be able to juggle it all without belairdirect's commitment to its employees' physical and mental wellbeing. Flexible scheduling and work-from-home arrangements also gave Nadia the freedom to train more.

Her discipline applies to both her athleticism and her work. She stays organized to accomplish daily goals, striving for continuous improvement, and she truly cares about the success and wellbeing of her team.

Courtesy of belairdirect

"I can honestly say that working at belairdirect helped get me to where I am today, and I wouldn't have had it any other way," Nadia told Narcity.

"I've been with this company for 20 years, and I can attest to the fact that they are committed to the success and development of their employees, both professionally and personally. In my case, belairdirect has helped me to excel in sports."

Nadia believes that working with belairdirect means having the flexibility to reach your goals and achieving a work/life balance. If this sounds like the kind of career you've been searching for, apply online today.

Learn more about belairdirect on their careers and LinkedIn pages, and apply for a sales and customer service role.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Ontario Wants To Create A Better Work-Life Balance For Employees & Here's How

Unfair non-compete agreements could be banned.

Mariusz Szczawinski | Dreamstime, Dgareri | Dreamstime

If you're struggling to find the perfect work-life balance at your job, the Ontario government's new proposed legislation might help you out.

Ontario announced new legislation to "promote healthy work-life balance" called the Working for Workers Act, 2021 in a news release on Monday.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less