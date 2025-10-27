Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Sponsored Content

6 life insurance myths that are holding Gen Z Canadians back from peace of mind

Get the facts and make life insurance your next financial flex.

A woman sitting on a park bench working on a laptop. Right: A man rests his head in his hand while looking worried at a laptop.

Make sure you're not overlooking this important piece of life admin.

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels, ThirdMan | Pexels
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Money stress is real — and Gen Z Canadians are feeling it more than most.

Between student debt, high rent, and a tricky job market, it's no wonder 89% say they feel anxious about their finances. But there's one tool that could help with both financial stress and long-term security: life insurance.

The problem? Misconceptions are everywhere. While young Canadians recognize the benefits of life insurance, many still hold onto outdated myths that may be barriers to their peace of mind. Here are six of the biggest ones.

Myth 1: Life insurance is only for older people

A middle-aged couple smiling at each other while sitting on a yoga mat in a gym in front of an open laptop.

There are good reasons to get coverage sooner rather than later.

krakenimages | Unsplash

A lot of people think life insurance is something you only need once you have kids, a mortgage or grey hair. In reality, for Gen Zs, getting covered earlier usually means cheaper rates — like, cheaper than brunch or a workout class — that stay locked in for up to 30 years.

Not only is it a myth that life insurance is for older people, but getting covered when you're younger and healthier can save you thousands in the long run.

Myth 2: Life insurance is too expensive

A couple in a rustic cafe look concernedly at a laptop.

The earlier you get coverage, the more affordable it can be.

Viktoria Slowikowska | Pexels

Cost is one of the top reasons people delay obtaining coverage. The study found that Canadians often overestimate the price by up to three times. In reality, monthly premiums can be as little as $15 — about the same as a streaming subscription.

Blue Cross Life makes the process effortless. In just a few clicks, you can get a personalized online quote and see how affordable coverage can be.

Myth 3: It's not worth it if I don't have dependents

Young woman walks her dog while using smartphone.

Life insurance means peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Vitaly Gariev | Unsplash

Nearly one in four uninsured Canadians say they don't think they need life insurance because they don't have dependents. But even if you don't have kids, a partner or a mortgage, the unexpected could still leave loved ones with expenses — from final costs to shared bills.

Life insurance helps protect the people you care about most from financial hardship. It's about providing peace of mind, for them and for you, through every stage of life. With the right coverage in place, you can focus on achieving your biggest goals, knowing your loved ones are financially secure no matter what the future holds.

Myth 4: Getting life insurance is a hassle

A young person wearing a denim jacket looks at a laptop with a concerned look on their face.

The 100% online process couldn't be easier.

Vitaly Gariev | Unsplash

Traditionally, life insurance involved long forms, medical exams and back-and-forth with advisors. That's no longer the case.

Your Blue Cross Life application takes less than 20 minutes. In many cases, no medical exam is required, and if you do need one, Blue Cross Life advisors can help you book the appointment, so you don't have to figure it out yourself. It's designed to be simple, stress-free, and built for the way Gen Z lives now.

That means less stress, fewer barriers, and peace of mind from day one.

Myth 5: It's a waste of money

Canadian coins and bills are arranged on a white table.

Prioritizing peace of mind can help you pursue your goals with confidence.

PiggyBank | Unsplash

Some people assume life insurance is just another monthly bill. But plenty of Canadians who waited say they wish they'd purchased coverage earlier. Why? Because coverage doesn't just help down the road — it can reduce financial anxiety today.

The study found that 92% of Gen Z respondents with coverage said it supports their mental well-being. That's a benefit you can feel right away. Plus, 26% of Millennials and 32% of Gen X said they would tell their younger selves to prioritize life insurance before investing. That's proof the value goes beyond dollars.

Myth 6: Work or credit card coverage is enough

A modern office building filled with employees focussing on their computers.

If your coverage isn't a custom fit, it could leave you vulnerable.

arlington_research | Unsplash

Workplace life insurance or credit card insurance can be helpful, but it usually isn't enough. Workplace coverage often only amounts to one or two years of salary, and it can disappear if you switch jobs.

In fact, 70% of Canadians are concerned about relying solely on workplace life insurance, and 43% worry about losing coverage if they get laid off or switch jobs.

Plus, over a third of Canadians (34%) admitted they're not confident workplace benefits alone would be enough to cover their family's needs.

Blue Cross Life puts you in control with personal coverage that stays with you, tailored to your needs, so you're not left with gaps when you need protection most. Having your own coverage gives you control and peace of mind, no matter where your career takes you.


A young woman and man stretching their arms together. Getting life insurance can help bring you peace of mind.Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

In short, life insurance isn't just about the "what ifs" — it's about making today less stressful. It's affordable, simple and can give you peace of mind knowing your loved ones are protected.

Getting started doesn't have to be hard. Blue Cross Life offers a fully online end-to-end process where you can apply and purchase coverage all in one place. Plus, licensed advisors are available every step of the way to help you through the application and make sure you find the coverage that fits your needs.

To get a free personalized quote in seconds and see how easy it is to apply online, visit Blue Cross Life. You can also follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.

CanadaMoney

The Canadian Dental Care Plan just expanded — Here's how to apply for free coverage

Time to book that cleaning you've been avoiding since 2020! 😬

Advertisement Content

As mortgage decisions get harder, professional advice can help cut through the confusion

Here's how speaking to an expert can give you clarity.

Advertisement Content

Here's why travel medical insurance matters for your next Canadian adventure

Provincial health plans may not cover all medical costs when travelling outside your home province.

Canada's new tax cut is officially on — Here's how much more your next paycheque should have

Your summer paycheque just got a little bigger. 💸

This Ontario town with stunning fall views is one of North America's 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's full of sparkling lakes and beautiful views.

This beautiful Ontario village 'feels like Europe' and has storybook streets with cozy shops

It's known as Canada's "most beautiful" village.

This cozy lakeside village in Ontario is a hidden gem with storybook charm and colourful shops

It's a magical spot for a fall day trip.

Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica just got serious: 'Avoid all non-essential travel'

Listen up, Canada! 🚨

This BC island with steaming mineral pools is the the perfect winter escape from Vancouver

BC Ferries can take you here! ❄️