A Reported Active Shooter Situation In A Yukon Town Has Left 'Multiple Victims'

Yukon RCMP arrested a possible suspect.

A Reported Active Shooter Situation In A Yukon Town Has Left 'Multiple Victims'
@rcmpgrcpolice | Instagram

An active shooter situation in Yukon has been reported and there are "multiple victims," according to the territory's premier.

Yukon RCMP issued a shelter in place order for everyone in the town of Faro on October 26 after reports of shots being fired. Less than an hour later, the order was lifted after a suspect was identified and arrested but people were advised that there would continue to be an increased police presence.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver issued a statement about the reports of an active shooter in Faro and thanked first responders for responding to the situation so quickly.

"At this time we know there are multiple victims," Silver said. "This is truly a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. We stand with the people of Faro during this extremely difficult time."

RCMP asked people to stay away from Harper Street, Yates Street, Tintina Subdivision and anywhere police are working.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

An Ontario Man Said He Committed Terrorist Acts & His Charge Has Reportedly Been Dropped

Last year, he falsely claimed he was a member of a terrorist group in Syria.

Shehroze Chaudry | LinkedIn, George Kroll | Dreamstime

An Ontario man who claimed he had joined a terrorist group just had his charges reportedly dropped.

In a news release posted on September 25, 2020, the RCMP had arrested and charged 26-year-old Shehroze Chaudhry from Burlington, Ontario, after he claimed he travelled to Syria in 2016 to join ISIS. Chaudhry also claimed he committed terrorist acts with them, and he was charged with hoax-terrorist activity.

A Teenager Was Arrested By RCMP In Canada For Allegedly 'Swatting' Schools In The US

911 calls were made with someone claiming to be inside schools with a firearm.

@rcmp_mb_grc | Instagram, TBInvestigation | Twitter

An 18-year-old has been arrested by RCMP for allegedly "swatting" schools in the U.S. after 911 calls were made with someone claiming to be inside a school with a firearm.

In August, Manitoba RCMP's East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team received a request to assist law enforcement agencies in the U.S., including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, with two swatting incidents in Tennessee and two in North Carolina.

The RCMP Is Hiring 'Security Analysts' Across Canada & You Can Earn Up To $91K A Year

You don't have to be a cop and you'll get a "Top Secret" security clearance!

@rcmpgrcpolice | Instagram@rcmpgrcpolice | Instagram,

There are 13 RCMP jobs for the IT Security Analyst role available right now that don't even require you to be a cop to get hired.

With this position, the salary is from $75,129 to $91,953 a year and you'll get the RCMP's "Top Secret" security clearance. People living in Canada and Canadian citizens living abroad can apply.

Sherway Gardens Mall Is In Lockdown RN After A Reported Shooting (VIDEO)

Police are investigating.

CF Sherway Gardens | Google Maps

Popular Etobicoke shopping mall Sherway Gardens is in lockdown Friday afternoon after police were called on the scene for a reported shooting.

According to Toronto Police, as of 2:55 p.m. officers were investigating the shooting and it is unknown if anyone is injured.

