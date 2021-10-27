A Reported Active Shooter Situation In A Yukon Town Has Left 'Multiple Victims'
Yukon RCMP arrested a possible suspect.
An active shooter situation in Yukon has been reported and there are "multiple victims," according to the territory's premier.
Yukon RCMP issued a shelter in place order for everyone in the town of Faro on October 26 after reports of shots being fired. Less than an hour later, the order was lifted after a suspect was identified and arrested but people were advised that there would continue to be an increased police presence.
The shelter in place in Faro, Yukon, has been rescinded. Please be advised that there will be an increased RCMP pre… https://t.co/6HDPYOHgKu— Yukon RCMP (@Yukon RCMP) 1635283773.0
Yukon Premier Sandy Silver issued a statement about the reports of an active shooter in Faro and thanked first responders for responding to the situation so quickly.
"At this time we know there are multiple victims," Silver said. "This is truly a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. We stand with the people of Faro during this extremely difficult time."
RCMP asked people to stay away from Harper Street, Yates Street, Tintina Subdivision and anywhere police are working.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.