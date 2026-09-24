Who's in and who's out as candidates in B.C.'s snap election?
Parties are drawing up their candidate lists ahead of British Columbia's snap election on Oct. 24.
Here's a look at some of the latest developments.
WHO'S IN
Four NDP cabinet members — Mike Farnworth, Adrian Dix, Bowinn Ma and Josie Osborne — said Wednesday they would seek re-election.
Jinny Sims, a former member of Parliament and provincial cabinet minister, is the NDP candidate in Surrey-Panorama.
In Saanich South, the NDP announced the candidacy of Richard Zussman, a legislative journalist turned communications executive.
CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko named former BC Green leader Andrew Weaver as the party's candidate in Oak Bay-Gordon Head.
Green Leader Emily Lowan announced plans to run in the Green-held riding of Saanich North and the Islands.
WHO'S OUT
Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad will not stand in Nechako Lakes, an area he has represented since 2005. The party issued a statement Wednesday saying the Conservatives had grown under Rustad's leadership from garnering less than two per cent of the vote to becoming the official Opposition.
The party said its election readiness committee had meanwhile approved "every sitting member" of the caucus to run, although the slate does not include Rustad or Linda Hepner, who is not seeking re-election in Surrey-Serpentine River.
Former finance minister Brenda Bailey is stepping away, becoming the fourth high-profile member of the NDP cabinet to confirm they are not running again.
Green Party member Rob Botterell — who had been part of a Green caucus of two alongside Jeremy Valeriote since 2024 — announced he wouldn't run again in Saanich North and the Islands, where Lowan will fill the spot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.