Big World Cup win raises odds of Team Canada knockout matches in Vancouver
Canada's resounding World Cup win over Qatar doesn't just put the team in the driver's seat to advance in the tournament for the first time — it raises the prospect of even more Team Canada action in Vancouver.
If Canada wins or draws against Switzerland at BC Place next Wednesday, it means the stadium will also host a knockout match for the home side on July 2.
And if they win again, BC Place would also host Team Canada on July 7 in the round of 16.
Those matches could be among the biggest sporting events Vancouver has ever hosted on the international stage, alongside the 2010 Olympic gold medal hockey match — although soccer's truly global scale would potentially give them even more reach.
Before Wednesday's Canada-Switzerland game, Vancouver hosts a group-stage match on Sunday between Egypt, featuring superstar Mohamed Salah, and New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's hoarse from cheering on Canada in their 6-0 rout of Qatar on Thursday and he's among those hoping for more home-team matches in Vancouver.
"We were hoping for a win and the team delivered beyond what any of us expected and of course now we just expect and want more," he said at an unrelated news conference on Friday.
"And so, we're really gonna be cheering super loud against Switzerland (and) wanting more games in Vancouver with Team Canada."
He said the atmosphere in Vancouver was electric, and the province wants more.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.
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