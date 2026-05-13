Energy minister Dix says four new windfarms will power B.C.'s energy sovereignty

Windfarms to power B.C.'s energy sovereignty: Dix
The minister responsible for energy and climate change solutions in British Columbia says four new windfarms will strengthen the province's energy sovereignty at a time of rising costs and uncertainty.
Adrian Dix says three projects in the province's northern region and one near West Kelowna, B.C., will not only generate enough electricity to power 350,000 more homes but also keep energy affordable, while also drawing $4.3 billion in private investment.
The minister says the current conflicts in the world, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the war between Iran and the United States, have profoundly impacted energy markets.
Dix says the conflict in the Middle East, for example, has disrupted oil and gas supplies, forcing countries to save electricity because of rising energy costs.
These conditions, he says, demand that B.C. become more independent when it comes to energy and lean into renewable sources such as wind and solar.
Current trade tensions with the United States, he says, also require B.C. to diversify its natural gas exports toward other markets in the world.
"We have got to lean in, because the conditions in the world are telling us that we, here in B.C., need to be more sovereign, and we are doing just that," he says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.