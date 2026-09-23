Health Canada suspends Grifols Winnipeg plasma site over compliance concerns
Health Canada has suspended all collections at a plasma donation centre in Winnipeg that had been part of an investigation into two donor deaths.
Health Canada began investigating earlier this year after two donors died, each at a separate Grifols location in Winnipeg.
No link was found between the deaths of the plasma donors and the collection process, but Health Canada found compliance problems at Grifols' Taylor Avenue location.
In August, Grifols voluntarily suspend plasma collection anyway, citing what it called "unfounded attention" on its practices.
Health Canada, however, has now slapped its own plasma collection ban on Grifols' Taylor Avenue location, saying that site has failed to shore up clinic practices as directed.
Grifols, a private company based in Spain, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Health Canada said in a statement Wednesday it "will continue to work with Grifols as it seeks to resume activities and implement corrective action plans."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
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