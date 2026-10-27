Wonder AirCrisp™ pull-aparts are available across ON and here's why people are hyped
Garlic & Herb, Everything, and Jalapeño — which are you trying first?
Air fryer aficionados of Ontario: Something very exciting just happened.
Wonder AirCrisp™ pull-apart loaves have arrived at select major grocery retailers across the province. Meaning you can now get your hands on the first-ever fresh bakery product specifically developed for your air fryer.
Available in three different flavours, Wonder AirCrisp™ makes the most of what air fryers do best — delivering crispy, delicious warm food in a flash.
Proudly baked in Canada with no artificial flavours or colours, these fresh, soft pull-aparts crisp up into a warm bakery snack that's soft and airy on the inside in just four minutes when prepared according to package directions. After that, the only limit is your imagination.
Created to be warm and freshly crisped without the preparation, mess, or time of traditional cooking, with the realities of busy everyday life in mind, it's perfect for parents looking for a quick after-school snack, students wanting something warm between classes, families adding an easy side to dinner, or friends gathering for a game or movie night. AirCrisp™ can be pulled apart and enjoyed warm on its own, paired with a favourite dip, served with toppings, or alongside a meal.
There are three delicious flavours to choose from.
The Garlic & Herb flavour is savoury and aromatic, ideal as a side dish for pasta or dipped into a warm marinara sauce.
The Everything flavour combines sesame, onion, garlic and poppy for a bagel-inspired take on the tasty pull-apart.
Finally, Jalapeño is perfect for hot food lovers with a mild-to-medium spicy kick.
Whichever flavour you choose, Wonder AirCrisp™ is just the thing to take your next home-cooked meal to a new level. Just Tear. Air. Share. Pull it apart, crisp it up in the air fryer for four minutes, then pass it around.
So, the important question is: Which flavour are you trying first?
Shop Wonder AirCrisp™ at most major retailers, Ontario-wide.