You Can Get $1,300 For Watching Scary Movies In The US & Here's How You Qualify
We hope you're a Stephen King fan. 🤡
It sounds like a dream to make money and watch scary movies just in time for spooky season, and that dream can actually be a reality.
While you're making your list for Halloween time, you might want to include some Stephen King films. U.S. Dish Network is giving one applicant $1,300 to binge the author's cinematic greatness... and if you're afraid, that's exactly what they're looking for.
It's not as easy as plopping on the couch and turning on the TV. The participant chosen will be given a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate during the terrifying scenes.
The company is looking for anyone who will report their experiences and bonus points for those who share their journey online.
There are no background checks or drug tests required, and you won't need a degree for this less-than daunting task. You just have to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and willing to watch 13 classics including Firestarter, IT, The Shining and Misery.
Dish Network wrote on their website that they will pay for all of the movies and give the person who watches a "swag bag" full of blankets, popcorn, candy and merch from some of the films.
This is the third time the company is giving away money for this unique experience in the comfort of your own home. The reason for the heart rate testing is to allow FinanceBuzz, a financial blog, a concrete way to get data and see if big box office films can deliver a better quality product than those that are low budget.
If you apply, you must do so by September 16 at 12 p.m. MST, and let the company know why you're the best fit in 200 words.