You Can Get Paid $4K A Month To Watch Reality Dating Shows & Anyone Can Apply

Binge Too Hot To Handle and get paid for it!

@toohotnetflix | Instagram

Are reality dating shows such as Too Hot To Handle and Love Island your guilty pleasure?

If that's you then POM, a U.K.-based dating app, is looking to hire you to watch dating shows every day, and they'll even pay you £100 per episode, for a total of roughly $4,000 a month.

Not bad for doing what you'd already be doing, right?

POM needs someone to watch 7 hours of dating-show content per week, and they'll pay you for feedback on what went wrong with the contestants.

POM is looking to hire one "Dating Show Dissector" for the role, and the company is interested in such shows asToo Hot to Handle, The Cabins and Love Island, among others.

"We will cover the cost for all TV subscriptions and licenses they require, including a Netflix and NOW TV account," said the app's job advert.

The job is only being offered for three months at the moment, and all you need is good English writing skills, a stable internet connection and a passion for watching dating shows.

You don't even need to live in the U.K. to apply, POM told Newsweek.

We crunched the numbers and you'd basically get paid the equivalent of a £40,000 annual salary, though you'd only be working for a quarter of the year.

"This is to help our content team to create the ultimate ‘dos and don’ts of dating’ for our social media channels, blog, and email newsletter, to stop POM singletons from making the same mistakes," said the app's job posting.

"We thought it would be a great idea to take everyone's favourite TV genre and turn it into some valuable life lessons and amazing content for our users," said Vihan Patel, the founder of POM.

POM stands for "Power Of Music," and it launched last year as a dating app that matches people up based on their taste in music.

We're not sure if that's a reality-show premise yet, but if it is, we recommend you add it to your list!

