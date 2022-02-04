You Can Go Glamping In The Philippines Mountains With A/C & A Private Pool For Just $79/Person
Luxury glamping with a stunning forest view!
Have you always wanted to go glamping and wake up with a breathtaking forest stretching out below you?
Seoul Stay, a Korean-inspired glamping site in the Philippines, comes with everything that makes a glamorous camping holiday super fun: amazing authentic food, a private pool and even an outdoor movie theater.
Built in 2021 and located in Binangonan, an hour outside Manila, Seoul Stay is stationed on top of mountainous terrain, which gives you the opp for some amazing views from each tent.
It's not a bad sight if you plan to lounge by the pool.
In addition to comfortable air-conditioned tents and the private pool, each space comes with its own bonfire area and a complimentary S’mores kit for the first night.
There are also plenty of activities around the campsite including a driving range, archery and a Korean restaurant/bar that serves up delicious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Tent accommodations are offered in three different sizes.
The ''Lover'' tent is good for two-to-four people, the ''Friend'' accommodates a maximum of six visitors for about US$196 (P 10,000), and the ''Family'' tent is big enough for 10 guests at a nightly rate of US$294 (P 15,000).
Pricing varies depending on the season, but at the time of publication, the cost per person for a couple roughly US$79/night (P 8,000).
While you're there, according to the Fillipino travel site Yummy, you need to visit Nora's Cafe to enjoy authentic Korean drinks such as Galaxy fruitade.
You can check out the next availabilities on this calendar, shared by the hosts to Narcity.
Seoul Stay
The "Love" tent allows 2-4 guests at US $157/night
The "Friend" tent allows 4-6 guests at US $196/night
The "Family" tent allows 6-10 guests at US $294/night
The site serves on a first come first serve basis, so they require that you make a payment within one hour after confirming your booking. In order to book, reach out to Seoul Stay on Instagram or Facebook, and they will send you the availability calendar, the stay packages and their booking form with terms and further information
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.