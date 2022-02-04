Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
philippines rentals

You Can Go Glamping In The Philippines Mountains With A/C & A Private Pool For Just $79/Person

Luxury glamping with a stunning forest view!

Global Staff Writer
You Can Go Glamping In the Philippines Mountains With A/C And A Private Pool For Just $79/Person
Seoul Stay | Facebook, Seoul Stay | Facebook

Have you always wanted to go glamping and wake up with a breathtaking forest stretching out below you?

Seoul Stay, a Korean-inspired glamping site in the Philippines, comes with everything that makes a glamorous camping holiday super fun: amazing authentic food, a private pool and even an outdoor movie theater.

Built in 2021 and located in Binangonan, an hour outside Manila, Seoul Stay is stationed on top of mountainous terrain, which gives you the opp for some amazing views from each tent.

It's not a bad sight if you plan to lounge by the pool.

In addition to comfortable air-conditioned tents and the private pool, each space comes with its own bonfire area and a complimentary S’mores kit for the first night.

There are also plenty of activities around the campsite including a driving range, archery and a Korean restaurant/bar that serves up delicious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Tent accommodations are offered in three different sizes.

The ''Lover'' tent is good for two-to-four people, the ''Friend'' accommodates a maximum of six visitors for about US$196 (P 10,000), and the ''Family'' tent is big enough for 10 guests at a nightly rate of US$294 (P 15,000).

Pricing varies depending on the season, but at the time of publication, the cost per person for a couple roughly US$79/night (P 8,000).

While you're there, according to the Fillipino travel site Yummy, you need to visit Nora's Cafe to enjoy authentic Korean drinks such as Galaxy fruitade.

You can check out the next availabilities on this calendar, shared by the hosts to Narcity.

Seoul Stay

The "Love" tent allows 2-4 guests at US $157/night
The "Friend" tent allows 4-6 guests at US $196/night
The "Family" tent allows 6-10 guests at US $294/night

The site serves on a first come first serve basis, so they require that you make a payment within one hour after confirming your booking. In order to book, reach out to Seoul Stay on Instagram or Facebook, and they will send you the availability calendar, the stay packages and their booking form with terms and further information

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy air-conditioned tents, a private pool, your own bonfire area and a complimentary s’mores kit for the first night.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario glamping

You Can Spend A Magical Night Under The Stars In A 'Snow Globe' Near Toronto (PHOTOS)

You can also cozy up in a wooden sauna 🔥

@michelle__liane | Instagram, @bycourtneytodd | Instagram

Immerse yourself in nature with a cozy night under the stars at this eco-retreat in Ontario.

Glen Oro Farm offers a luxury camping experience of stargazer domes that look like enchanted snow globes in the winter.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Now Rent Giant 'Barrel Cabins' At This Georgia State Park

And they're under $150 a night 🏕
unicoistatepark | Instagram unicoistatepark | Instagram

With the number of state parks in Georgia, there's an even greater number of scenic and enchanting spots that you can camp at these destinations. If pitching a tent really isn't your thing, but you want to spend the night at one of these dreamy locations, you still can. Unicoi State Park in Georgia's camping pods will help you glamp among the lush leaves without having to rough it on the hardwood forest floor.

Unicoi State Park in Helen has everything you could ever dream of in a park and more. From exciting activities like ziplining to hiking to twin waterfalls, there's some type of activity for everyone.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Escape The Chilly Weather In The Dreamiest Yurts Just 2 Hours From Calgary

There are also fancy glamping tents!
Jolene Goring | Instagram Courtesy Of Scott Bakken

Leaves are changing and the weather is getting cooler so there's no time to waste in planning this glamping getaway to Mount Engadine Lodge. Start packing your coziest sweaters to spend the night in these adorable yurts hidden away in the Canadian Rockies.

Editor's Choice: Alberta Nurses Are Stuck In Isolation Without Pay Because Of A COVID-19 Outbreak

Keep Reading Show less

6 Things To Do In Florida To Have A Fall You'll Never Forget

Fall is not canceled!🍂
stacyhaidet | Instagram laurapowerss | Instagram

The coziest season of all is finally here, and even in The Sunshine State, you can celebrate autumn in tons of fun ways. While Floridians may have to wait a bit longer for true sweater weather, you can ring in the season with these fun fall activities in Florida.

Some of Florida's oldest cities will still be running ghost tours that will send a chill down your bones.

Keep Reading Show less