You Could Win $1,000 In Sobeys & Safeway Gift Cards To Treat Your Pet To Some Snacks

Because they deserve to be spoiled.

Staff Writer, Studio
Brittany Barber | Narcity

Do you ever just look at your pet and think, “How could a creature be so perfect?” It's kind of impossible to not be completely in love with them, and that's okay — they're family, after all.

Obviously, spoiling your sweet companion is on your daily to-do list. From new toys and yummy treats to kisses and endless cuddles, they deserve the world.

The Furry Family Photos contest is giving you the opportunity to pamper them (as you should). You'll have the chance to win $1,000 in gift cards for Sobeys and Safeway, so you can stock up on all of your fur baby's favourite goodies.

Whether it be some tasty snacks or a new plaything, your fuzzy friend will love you for it.

@timbit_grinchpaws | Instagram

Canadian pet owners over the age of 16 can sign up, and it's super easy. All you have to do is head over to the Furry Family Photos website, submit a picture of your beloved little beast and fill out a quick online entry form (with your contact information and pet’s name).

The contest is open until September 15, 2022, so you'll have plenty of time to snap the perfect pic of your pal — if you don't already have one of many in mind. Before entering, check out the official contest entry rules for more details.

You can find tons of awesome animal products at Sobeys and Safeway, including organic and raw pet food from brands like Blue Buffalo and Hungry Hunter.

Brittany Barber | Narcity

So, whether you use your prize funds to splurge on new toys or their favourite food, your pet (and your wallet) will be stoked.

Even if you aren't selected as one of the five winners, your sweet pal can still get their 15-minutes of fame. With your consent, your adorable photo could be featured on social media through the Parent Life Network, Student Life Network and Canadian Newcomers Network social media pages.

Furry Family Photos Contest

Price: Free

When: Now until September 15, 2022

Details: You could win $1,000 in Sobeys and Safeway gift cards to splurge on pet products for your furry friend. Both retailers have plenty of goodies for your woolly companion, including food, treats and toys.

To learn more about the Furry Family Photos campaign, head over to the Parent Life Network website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

