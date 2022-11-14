12 Ways You Can Actually Enjoy The Winter In Charlevoix, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
La Malbaie is a dream getaway, no matter what your planet placements are.
The cold weather may be a fear-instilling part of winter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this time of year. Romanticize your own life by visiting a region in Quebec with snowcapped vistas that could put any Hallmark movie to shame.
With proximity to the St. Lawrence River, La Malbaie is full of fun activities for the whole crew, but everyone — every sun sign — experiences winter differently.
If you're ruling planet is the moon, you might prefer cozying up by a fire with a steaming cup of cocoa. But if you're ruled by Jupiter, you're probably more the thrill-seeking type who doesn’t mind the chilly breeze brushing against your skin as you shred the slopes.
From snowshoeing to shopping, here are 12 wintery activities in La Malbaie catered to your sun sign.
Aries: Go Dogsledding with Descente Malbaie
@julz_og_carcajou | Instagram, @colincimon | Instagram
Price: $125-$165
Address: 316, rue Principale Saint-Aimé-Des-Lacs, QC
Why You Need To Go: As a spontaneous fire sign, you love a good challenge, and leading a pack of trained sled dogs through snowy terrain is nothing less than that.
Time to put your teamwork to the test while dashing around the picturesque La Malbaie region. Each pit stop will make for stunning Insta pics — not to mention being surrounded by furry friends will be the ultimate highlight.
Taurus: Unwind At A La Malbaie Spa
Price: Varies
Address: 181, Richelieu Rd., Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: Your sign is ruled by enchanting Venus which governs love, beauty and money. You're born to live in luxury, so why not treat yourself to a spa day?
Soothe your body and soul in the heated outdoor pool at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu. Then, book an appointment for any of their lavish treatments, from customized aromatherapy to an elixir ice cider body wrap. Stay elegant, Taurus!
Gemini: Go For Drive Along The Mountain Road
Price: Free
Address: Charlevoix, QC
Why You Need To Go: You, Gem, are constantly on the go. And being the twins of the zodiac means you have a dual nature that lets you make the most out of anything — that's why a road trip is a solid option for you.
What makes this tourist circuit such a hit is that it's the go-to place for the best viewing of the Charlevoix mountain summits while travelling through several Charlevoix villages as well as national parks.
Plus, you can customize the trip to fit your mood, which matches perfectly with your air-sign personality.
Cancer: Discover The St. Lawrence Route
Anonymous by request | Instagram
Price: Free
Address: 495, boul. De Comporté, La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: Being a water sign means you're soft, emotional and empathetic, so typically feel drawn toward the simplest of beauties. Immerse yourself in the incredible sights and quaint villages along the St. Lawrence Route.
While on the road, satisfy your artistic nature with a stop by the sculpture garden at the Domaine Forget de Charlevoix to take in the 15 works of art.
Leo: Place Your Bets At Casino De Charlevoix
Courtesy of Tourisme Charlevoix
Price: Varies
Address: 183, rue Richelieu, Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: Let your fiery side loose at Casino de Charlevoix and have a wild night full of risk-taking. You'd thrive in this high-stakes environment because you don't need a poker face — you're just that confident.
This casino offers a variety of games from craps to roulette and baccarat. It also has three floors for a nightclub with live bands and a restaurant. So buy yourself a drink and prepare for a thrilling, 007-style night.
Virgo: Enjoy Panoramic Views At Les Sources Joyeuses
Price: Ranges from $5 to $20 per adult per day.
Address: 141, Rang Ste Madeleine, Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: You’re the observant type, so you won't be able to get enough of the breathtaking scenery at Les Sources Joyeuses.
With its eight-metre-high observation tower, you can admire the Charlevoix region in all its beauty. This spot also offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking trails should your energetic side start to take over.
Libra: Indulge In Local Flavors At A La Malbaie Restaurant
Price: Starts at $13
Address: 115, Côte Bellevue, La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: Though you may be very generous, you also love to self-indulge — that's why your mouth will start to water over the delectable eats at one of the region's finest restaurants.
Just because you’re well-balanced, that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve to spoil yourself. Revel in a fine dining experience at Auberge des 3 Canards – your tastebuds will tingle from the flavourful experience.
Scorpio: Zoom Along In A Snowmobile
Price: Snowmobile rental starts at $185
Address: 354, rue Auclair, Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: You're fearless and bold, so trying new things and taking on new challenges is totally your thing. Get your fast and furious on and kick up some powder on a snowmobile.
Top Location Charlevoix and Nord Expé have high-quality snowmobiles for lease on top of a bunch of other experience packages. Don't have the necessary gear? Not a problem. Both have options upon booking to include all the equipment you'll need.
Sagittarius: Hit The Slopes At Mont Grand-Fonds
Price: Varies
Address: 1000, ch. des Loisirs, Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: Downhill skiing is a classic winter sport that fits your inner adventurer like a glove. You’re all about taking risks and experiencing life with no boundaries, and that's exactly what Mont Grand-Fonds offers.
The resort has over 20 trails for every level, including various alpine trails with perfect snowshoeing conditions. Whichever you choose, just don't forget to snap a shot of you cheesing at the top.
Should you need a break from all the action, you can hit up the on-site restaurants for a freshly prepared lunch or grab a thirst-quenching drink at the pub.
Capricorn: Take Scenic Bike Ride Through An Ice Valley
Price: $9.25 per day
Address: 500, rue Principale, Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs, QC
Why You Need To Go: As a Capricorn, you’re really down to earth, but sometimes all the practical thinking can keep you in your head — take time to get back to your roots and soak up some nature.
Surrounded by mountains and clear blue skies, you can bike along an eight-kilometre trail in Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park. If you're looking for something even more relaxing, skate through the enchanting Vallée des Glaces.
Just be sure to stop and admire the icy views and take a deep breath in.
Aquarius: Ascend To New Heights On Via Ferrata
Price: $99
Address: 181, rue Richelieu, La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: A frosty climb is just the winter sport that’ll let you lean into your free-spirited nature. The Via Ferrata La Charlevoix course – operated by Projet Vertical and located in Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu – is great for beginner and amateur climbers.
Grab a bunch of your best pals — or attempt a solo climb if you're feeling extra brave — and prepare for a winter adventure you'll never forget.
Pisces: Peruse Around The Musée De Charlevoix
Courtesy of Tourisme Charlevoix
Price: Adult rates start at $11
Address: 10, ch. du Havre, La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: You live a life somewhere between fantasy and reality, so what's better than a visit to an art and anthology museum?
Discover the history behind one-of-a-kind pieces of Charlevoix art, then pop by the museum shop for books and handmade goodies created by local artists.
Winter may not be the most popular season, but you can curate an itinerary to suit your personality.
Whether you choose to stay active in the frosty winter atmosphere or pamper yourself indoors, every sun sign is sure to find something that'll make you fall in love with this time of year — and La Malbaie.
