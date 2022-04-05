53% Of Narcity Readers Plan On Purchasing An Electric Car & Here's Why
It's never been easier to go green.
Wherever you go, you're bound to find at least one electric vehicle (EV) on the road. They're popping up in commercials, on your street — your neighbour might even have one parked outside right now.
When given the choice, more than half of the 960 Narcity Canada readers polled said that they plan on purchasing an EV. And as gas prices soar, it's no wonder that Canadians are looking for better options.
With a whole range of EVs popping up on the market, government incentives on offer and public charging stations available across the country, getting behind the wheel of an electric-powered car has never been easier.
Whether you’re thinking about an all-electric vehicle or a hybrid, you can start your EV journey with Hyundai. They have the widest range of electrified vehicles in Canada and options to suit all kinds of lifestyles.
For those who love having all the bells and whistles, the IONIQ 5 is the latest addition to Hyundai’s electrified lineup. It’s their first fully-electric platform and their first EV to offer the HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system.
With a range of up to 488 kilometres per charge, this sleek all-wheel drive can get you from Toronto to Ottawa without having to stop for power.
Along with reducing air and noise pollution, the IONIQ 5 is equipped with Vehicle to Load (V2L) charging. This cool feature lets you use the car's stored energy to charge other things like e-bikes or electrical camping equipment.
Another great option is the Hyundai KONA Electric. This sporty EV is Canada’s first all-electric subcompact SUV that’s also a thrill to drive. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds, and its battery can be charged up to 80% in less than an hour.
The KONA Electric is also equipped with a heat pump system that prevents the battery from losing power when you're driving during those ultra-chilly Canadian winters.
If you want to be at the cutting edge of EV technology, you can check out the Hyundai NEXO. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, this SUV emits nothing except water vapour and purified air when you drive it.
For anyone hesitant to dive into the world of EV ownership, Hyundai also offers hybrids and plug-in hybrids, which allow you to get the best of both worlds.
While transitioning to electric may seem daunting, there are tons of resources to help make it a breeze.
You can visit Hyundai’s Electric and Alternative Vehicles page to learn more and discover the EV that best fits your lifestyle. While you’re there, check out the home-charging calculator, which can give you an idea of how much it’ll cost to power up your EV from home.
In Ontario, for example, you can completely charge the IONIQ 5 for less than $10. Compare that to the average cost of a tank of gas, and it's easy to see why EVs are the way of the future.
You can also find information about home-charger incentives on the Hyundai website, and there are handy EV beginner's guides to help you choose the best charger for you.
Hyundai also offers an eight-year warranty on vehicles, so you can enjoy the ride with less worry. If you're ready to roll down to electric avenue, Hyundai’s range of EVs is waiting for you to check them out.
