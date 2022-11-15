6 CTV Shows That Narcity Staff Are Obsessed With Right Now
Say hello to your next TV binge.
These days, it can feel like the list of new shows to catch up on is never ending. There’s got to be a stat somewhere on how many times people say “I haven’t gotten around to watching that yet” in a given year.
To help you choose your next binge, Narcity staff are dishing on the CTV series they’re currently watching. These are the kind of shows that are so good, you constantly seek out other people who watch it just so you can discuss the season finale.
You’ll be able to tune into the following series live on CTV or stream them on CTV.ca and the CTV app. Time to pop the popcorn.
Alaska Daily
This show, starring Hilary Swank and created by Spotlight writer-director Tom McCarthy, is about an Anchorage newspaper that’s investigating a story involving missing and murdered Indigenous women. The MMIW epidemic is a relevant and urgent discussion, one that major cable TV rarely engages with so intentionally.
Needless to say, it’s definitely worth the watch. Plus, I’m a sucker for stories that highlight the importance of local journalism.
- Sierra, Editor (Studio)
The Rookie: Feds
The Rookie: Feds, a spin-off from The Rookie, features Niecy Nash-Betts playing the sincere-yet-goofy Simone Clarke as the titular FBI rookie. The newly graduated Agent Clarke is given her first assignment and — you guessed it — hijinks ensue.
Despite its light-hearted approach, the series isn’t afraid of modern social issues. Topics from systemic racism to police reform are addressed, with a knowing wink to cop-drama tropes and a healthy dose of slapstick humour.
This one is worth checking out if you like cop shows that don’t take themselves too seriously — or if you just love a Nathan Fillion cameo.
- Louie, Editor (Studio)
Station 19
I started watching Station 19 this year, in the show’s 6th season, and it made me want to go back and take it all in from the start.
The story follows a firefighting crew through dramatic first-response calls, professional drama and personal challenges. The season-six premiere had it all, including a freak tornado that rips through Seattle right as the crew responds to a car crash.
As a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, it benefits from the same balance of drama laced with comedy as the original show, and it’s safe to say it hooked me right in.
- Louie, Editor (Studio)
Transplant
Though medical dramas aren’t usually my cup of tea, I have to admit that after the first few minutes of Transplant’s season three opener, I was hooked.
The general premise sets this show apart from the others; it follows Bashir, a Syrian refugee trying to continue his career in Canada as a trauma surgeon.
Instead of focusing too much on the medical (or too much on the drama), the show blends medical cases, hospital politics and personal circumstances so well that you become super invested in the stories of all the characters who work at Toronto’s fictional York Memorial Hospital.
- Miranda, Deputy Editor (Studio)
Children Ruin Everything
This CTV Original comedy comes from Kurt Smeaton, the writer behind Canadian faves like Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience, so I wasn’t too surprised when I fell in love with it. Children Ruin Everything is a side-splitting exploration of parenthood.
It’s also worth noting that I don't have kids but still somehow find myself relating to the characters. Plus, the show’s set in Toronto, so it’s always fun to say, “hey, I know that place!”
- Sierra, Editor (Studio)
East New York
East New York is the perfect combo of gripping and charming. Starring Amanda Warren as Regina Haywood, the new (and highly contested) deputy inspector in town, this cop procedural by the same exec producers as NYPD Blue had me binging from the pilot.
With a cast that’s relatable and witty, East New York’s easygoing spin on typical cop-shop intensity is seriously refreshing. I found myself attached to some characters shamefully quickly, and since the show’s still in the middle of its first season, I’m anticipating the next episode to check in on my new faves.
Bonus: the soundtrack is to die for.
- Josie, Client Success Specialist (Media Sales)
There’s something so uniquely exciting about tucking into a new show — it’s just the choosing-what-to-watch part that can get a little tricky.
Whether you’re into procedural dramas or off-beat comedies, CTV’s got you covered for your next binge. Start with one (or all) of these Narcity staff-approved shows, pop some popcorn and say hello to your new comfort character.
You can tune in live or get into some on-the-go streaming with the CTV app and website.
