6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To The Possible Presence Of Plastic
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has added some new additions to their food recall list and you might want to double-check your pantry and fridge.
They warn that for food that's been recalled due to the presence of undeclared allergies, like milk or nuts, to avoid that item as it might cause a reaction if you have a sensitivity to it.
For food that may have possible pieces of plastic in it, they advise that you should not "consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute" them.
Take a look below to see what products the CFIA wants Canadians to be aware of.
Meat lasagna
Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet brand Meat Lasagna.
On July 27, the CFIA issued a food recall warning for Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet brand Meat Lasagna.
The product may contain cashews which could be an allergen for those with a tree nut sensitivity.
The affected items were sold in Ontario and include all units sold up to and including July 22, 2022.
Dark Chocolate Truffles
Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles and Dark Chocolate Date Truffles.
A food recall warning was also issued on June 23 for certain dark chocolate truffles from the brand That's it.
The affected products may contain undeclared milk and the items included in the recall are Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles and Dark Chocolate Date Truffles for "all codes where milk is not declared on the label."
The treats were sold nationally.
Dark chocolate nut products
On July 22, a notification was issued for certain Organic Traditions brand dark chocolate nut products because of undeclared milk and hazelnut.
The two products involved in the recall are Dark Chocolate Almonds and Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts with Chili. Further information including UPCs can be found on the CFIA listing.
The chocolates were sold nationally.
Certain Chicken Wiener products
Zabiha Halal brand and Maple Lodge Farms brand Chicken Wiener products
On July 21, certain Zabiha Halal brand and Maple Lodge Farms brand Chicken Wiener products were recalled.
According to the CFIA, they have "they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label."
The affected products include certain Maple Lodge Farms Original Chicken Wieners and certain Zabiha Halal Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dogs.
You can visit the CFIA listing for more information including UPCs and codes.
The chicken products were sold nationally.
Certain Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip
On July 20, a food recall warning was issued for certain Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies from the brand Enjoy Life.
According to the CFIA, they are being recalled due to "extraneous material" in the form of the "possible presence of pieces of plastic."
The cookies were sold in Ontario and online. As well, they have been distributed nationally.
Chocolate products
On July 18, a notification was issued for various chocolate products from two brands "due to improperly declared milk."
The affected products from Master Chocolat Bernard are:
- 75% Dark Chocolate (Bar)
- 75% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts (Bar)
- 85% Dark Chocolate (Bar)
- Dark Chocolate Covered Ginger
- Vegan Dark Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears
- Dark Chocolate (Letters)
- Dark Chocolate with Crispy Rice (Bar)
- Dark Chocolate Covered Orange Peel
The affected product from Master Chocolat Pure is:
- Canadian Dark Maple Chocolate - 75%
The treats were sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
