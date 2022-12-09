7 Canadian Small Businesses You Can Shop To Check Off Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List
These one-of-a-kind presents are guaranteed to spread cheer.
As you go through your nice list this holiday season, why not double the cheer by shopping local for unique gifts that your loved ones won't find anywhere else?
After all, Canada's small businesses deserve some love; they’re the backbone of the community, employing nearly 70% of the private sector workforce and powering almost 40% of Canada's GDP.
With a boom in holiday shopping and so many seasonal pop-up markets, this is a busy time of year for mom-and-pop shops across the country. At Toronto's annual outdoor holiday market alone, the Distillery Winter Village, nearly one million visitors meander the booths — it’s a great opportunity for small businesses and holiday shoppers alike.As a long-standing supporter of small businesses, Google wants to make the season a little easier for these local faves.
Twenty-two Distillery Winter Village vendors were invited to a "health and safety" meeting on a snowy morning. Here, they were surprised with a gift of $10,000 each to go towards their booth fee and operating costs.
Narcity spoke to Aitana Gunaratne from Urban Island — a Sri Lanka-based brand that opened its doors in Toronto's Corktown this September and one of the recipients of Google's surprise gift — about their reaction to the announcement.
"I think everyone was speechless,” Gunaratne said. “It's definitely a tough thing coming from another country and opening a business, so it's really nice to have support like that.”
These incredible vendors are just one reason to bundle up and stroll the cobblestone streets of Toronto’s Distillery District with a hot chocolate and your shopping list in hand.
No matter where you are in Canada, you can still order online from these vendors (some brands even have free shipping). From hand-dyed blankets to whiskey-infused treats, these seven homegrown businesses can help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
Bring The Heat With Salem's Lott Scary Hot Sauces
Spice up your gift giving with locally made, all-natural hot sauces that are sure to heat up any winter feast. Salem's Lott Scary Hot Sauces offers an award-winning line of sauces that combine delicious flavours with just the right amount of heat (and some with a little bit more, for that friend who loves extra spice).
All of Salem's Lott Scary Hot Sauces are gluten free, nut and dairy free, low sodium, low sugar and made with absolutely no preservatives.
Show Them You Care With SowSweet Greetings' Plantable Cards
SowSweet Greetings will dial your holiday card-giving game up to 10 with punny messages and cute designs all perfectly placed on a recycled card embedded with wildflower seeds that are ready for planting.
With accompanying locally-sourced recycled envelopes, 100% compostable clear-sleeve packaging and even biodegradable product stickers, you can be sure your card will be well-received by your giftee and the planet.
Spruce Up Their Space With Handcrafted Homeware From Urban Island
New to Canada's small business scene, Urban Island specializes in importing handcrafted Sri Lankan homeware goods made mostly by women in villages across Sri Lanka.
You'll find all sorts of handcrafted items here including rattan mirrors, baskets woven from palmyra trees and rugs weaved using traditional wooden looms.
But one of the best holiday gift ideas from Urban Island, Gunaratne says, is their throws. "It's a big seller in Sri Lanka,” Gunaratne explained. “Everything is handmade so each design is unique to the person who makes it. It's more than a throw — it's somebody's livelihood and that's what's really incredible about it.”
Gift The Lavender Lover In Your Life Provence En Couleur
If you know someone who could use some calm and deep relaxation this holiday season, check out Provence En Couleur's booth in the Distillery Winter Village or shop them online.
This Canadian company specializes in lavender-centric products like candles, bath salts, refreshing mists, soaps, essential oil roll-ons and lavender bouquets.
Designed in Vancouver, these soothing products are mostly crafted, bottled and packaged by hand in Canada and made with premium ingredients from France.
Keep Their Holidays Cozy & Warm With Tea Freak Fine Teas
Created by a community of tea drinkers, Tea Freak Fine Teas aims to cultivate a sense of mindfulness and self-care through every steamy sip of their curated loose-leaf blends.
Whether you choose a calming blend of Japanese Sencha, hibiscus and apple pieces with Cayman Sunset or add some bergamot zest to your giftee's regular morning cuppa with Boulder, there's something for every tea lover on your list.
Each of Tea Freak Fine Teas' signature blends is custom-curated by the small business' very own tea sommelier.Website
Give Them A Novelty Gift They Won't Forget With Floorplay Socks
Stuck on what to get your BFF for the holidays? Let their unique personality shine through with a pair of novelty socks. Spread holiday cheer with a pair featuring adorable pugs wearing antlers for your dog-loving pal or go classically Canadian with ketchup chip socks so your giftee can rep their favourite potato chip flavour with pride.
With plenty of prints, themes and colours to choose from, Floorplay Socks has a pair for everyone on your nice list.
Check Off Your Foodie Friend's Wish List With Aunt Beth's Cookies
Sweeten up the festive season with gourmet baked goods made with a little bit of whiskey. During the pandemic, Beth Havers combined her 20 years of experience in the spirits industry with her love of baking to create Aunt Beth's delicious, soft-baked cookies infused with whiskies from around the world.
You can find Aunt Beth's freshly-baked cookies and whiskey subscription kits at the Distillery Winter Village in downtown Toronto until December 31. Or, order online to get favourites like Bourbon Barrel Chocolate Chip and The Jameson's Irish Double Double delivered to your doorstep before the holidays.
