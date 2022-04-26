7 Cities In Canada Where You Can Get A 1-Bedroom Apartment For Around $1K Or Less Per Month
When looking for the cheapest rent in Canada, it's really easy to come to the conclusion that leasing a home here is just way too expensive.
And, while that might be generally right, there are actually a few places across the country that do still have an average rent that won't make you cry every month.
There are actually seven cities in Canada that have rental rates around $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. In other words, there are still places to live that won't break the bank.
The cities were ranked in the Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting's National Rental Report, which shows that the absolute cheapest place to rent in Canada, of the cities included in the study, is Lloydminster, Alberta.
The Albertan spot has a jaw-droppingly affordable rent of roughly $744 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. And, this is after a 4.98% decrease since last year!
After that comes another Albertan town. Red Deer ranked the second cheapest in the country with an average rent of $943 for the same type of space. It also saw a decrease in costs of roughly 2.58% since last year.
Third on the list is Regina, Saskatchewan, with its tenants paying an average of $953 to their landlords for a single bedroom. And, it's the last of the bottom seven to have seen a decrease in price over the last year, with a drop of 3.74% since April 2021.
After Regina comes Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which has an average of $984 per month. It's followed by Lethbridge, Alberta, with an average of $1,013 monthly rent.
Edmonton only has a few bucks on Lethbridge at $1,017.
And, the most expensive of the cheapest goes to Winnipeg, Manitoba, which has an average month rent of $1,142.
While yes, rent is still pretty high these days, know that you could always pick up and move to the Prairies if you want to save some cash on housing.
And, it only looks more and more appealing when you consider that, according to the same report, rent in Vancouver and Toronto are $2,280 and $2,023 respectively.
That $744 a month is looking real nice now, isn't it?
