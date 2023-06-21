7 Unmissable Shows To Stream In June When You're Craving A Night In With The AC
Beat the heat with this super-cool summer lineup.
Summer is a chance to escape, perfect for tropical vacations and cottage getaways. However, spending all day under the sun can be tiring, and that's when a mini staycation indoors comes in.
Chilling out inside comes with its own perks — like unlimited snacks to enjoy as you relax on the couch and watch the latest shows and movies
The streaming platform's mega catalogue hooks up Canadians with sought-after content, from award-winning Hollywood blockbusters to trending series from HBO and STARZ.
So, sit back and relax with the AC on high, a refreshing drink and a bowl of popcorn, and check out these hot new releases coming to Crave in June.
'The Idol'
Release Date: June 4
Co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s Euphoria), Reza Fahim and Canada's Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, this HBO original drama stars Tesfaye as Tedros and Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn.
Following the cancellation of her last tour due to her mental health, Jocelyn is ready to work her way back to the top of the A-list.
With the professional (and romantic) help of Tedros, a nightclub manager with a sordid past, Jocelyn starts a journey to earn her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Release Date: June 15
This sci-fi spin-off follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they explore new worlds aboard a pre-Kirk U.S.S. Enterprise.
Trekkies of all ages will want to catch the season two premiere, featuring new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia and the return of special guest star Paul Wesley (Vampire Diaries) as the renowned James T. Kirk.
'Billionaire Murders'
Release Date: First two episodes, June 16; final two, June 23
Attention all true crime enthusiasts! Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as you delve into the gripping, four-part docuseries that unravels the mysteries surrounding the unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman, a prominent Canadian power couple.
The Crave Original series follows Kevin Donovan – one of Canada’s leading investigative journalists and the pre-eminent expert on the case – as he dives deep into the web of twists and conspiracy theories about the Shermans' killer.
'The Righteous Gemstones'
Release Date: June 18
Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones' third season continues the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of charity and corruption.
When the Gemstone children finally have the chance to run the family church, the siblings quickly learn that leadership isn't all it's cracked up to be and that sustaining their opulent lifestyle comes with a heavy price.
'And Just Like That...'
Release Date: June 22
Long-time fans of Sex and the City will take a trip down memory lane while watching this reboot that catches up with the show's leading women as they navigate their 50s.
Season two of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… kicks off hard with a double-episode debut and features a buzzed-about cameo from Kim Cattrall.
'Little Bird'
Release Date: May 26
This gripping six-part Crave Original series explores universal themes of resilience in the face of trauma and loss. The story follows Bezhig Little Bird (Darla Contois), who's stripped from her home in Long Pine Reserve at age five.
Raised as Esther Rosenblum by her adoptive family in Montreal, she longs to learn more about the life she once had.
Now in her 20s, Esther returns to the Saskatchewan prairies in search of her family, where she unravels the mystery behind her adoption and its connection to a racist government policy now known as the Sixties Scoop.
'Bad Behaviour'
Release Date: June 2
Based on a book of the same name by Rebecca Starford, this Australian series explores the impact of teenage years on adulthood through the story of a group of students at an elite all-girls boarding school.
The drama follows Jo Mackenzie (Jana McKinnon), who comes face-to-face with her former friend Alice Kang (Yerin Ha) at age 25. Together, the two must confront the brutal years they spent in school.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fresh new shows to catch on Crave this June. On top of the hottest HBO, STARZ and Crave Original releases, a subscription to Crave will get you access to a huge library of French-language content too.
If you're keen on a night in with the AC this summer, check out Crave's new releases every week and enjoy the freshest streaming content around.
To learn more, check out Crave's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.