7 Fun Activities You Need To Try If You’re Taking A Work Trip To The Maritimes This Summer
Extend your visit a few days to explore the best of the East Coast.
One of the best things about travelling for work is getting the chance to check out gorgeous destinations all around Canada — like the Maritimes.
The Atlantic-facing provinces are some of the most beautiful in the country. Whether New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. have been on your list for a while or you’ve never given them much thought, the East Coast is worth a visit.
The next time you're lucky enough to jet off to the East Coast for work, here are seven activities worth adding to your itinerary.
Catch Your Own Fish In Georgetown
Address: 1 Kent St., Georgetown, PEI
Why You Need To Go: If you’ve never eaten fish that you’ve caught yourself, now’s your chance. Tranquility Cove Adventures offers deep-sea fishing trips where you can catch some mackerel, cook it on deck and eat it right then and there.
Afterward, you’ll get to check out some lobster traps, crab pots and mussel socks too. Gear and refreshments are provided, along with free parking.
Kayak The Bay Of Fundy
Address: Rocks Road, Hopewell Cape, NB
Why You Need To Go: The Bay of Fundy is famous for having the highest tides in the world. Depending on your schedule, you can experience it at high tide, mid tide or even after dark.
Explore the Hopewell Rocks by kayak with Baymount Outdoor Adventures. The guided tours last from 90 minutes to 2 hours and you don't need any prior experience to go.
Road Trip Along The Cabot Trail
Address: Cabot Trail Road, NS
Why You Need To Go: This scenic highway in Novia Scotia gives you gorgeous views of Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The drive around Cape Breton Island takes about five hours, but you can take your time and stop at one of the many lookouts and hiking trails along the way.
The Cabot Trail is considered to be one of the best road trip routes in Canada.
Stroll Along The Halifax Boardwalk
Address: Lower Water St., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Shop and eat to your heart's content at the dozens of stores and restaurants along this four-kilometre-long boardwalk in downtown Halifax.
You can watch sailboats gliding along the water, spend some time at the Canadian Museum of Immigration and end the night at the Casino Nova Scotia.
Drive Across The Longest Bridge In Canada
Address: Confederation Bridge, Borden-Carleton, PEI
Why You Need To Go: The almost 13-kilometre-long Confederation Bridge connects Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. It takes roughly ten minutes to cross this world-record-holding roadway, and it's even more beautiful if you go during sunset.
Dip Your Toes In The Water At Cavendish Beach
Address: 590 Graham's Ln., New Glasgow, PEI
Why You Need To Go: About half an hour from Charlottetown, Cavendish Beach is dotted with cozy cottages and, in summer, bustling with festivals.
After spending a morning spotting red cliffs and climbing sand dunes at the beach, you can check out nearby sights like the famous Green Gables Heritage Place or soak up retro carnival vibes at Sandspit Amusement Park.
Visit A Lighthouse In Peggy's Cove
Address: 72 Peggys Point Road, Peggys Cove, NS
Why You Need To Go: Peggy's Cove is a charming fishing village home to seafood restaurants, gift shops and the iconic Peggy's Point Lighthouse. It's one of Canada’s most famous lighthouses, and the surrounding view is pretty great too.
Whether it's your first or 50th time travelling to Canada’s East Coast, renting a car is a great way to squeeze in all the activities you want to do after a busy work trip.
