7 London Patios You Need To Check Out Before Fall Ends
Summer is over, but who says patio season has to be? With heaters and menus full of tasty drinks to keep you warm all sweater season long, London's patios have transformed into cozy oases. That means you can dine al fresco even as the temperatures drop.
This fall, sip on wine while taking in live music or share a pint underneath string lights. There are tons of dining options in downtown London, so you'll have no trouble trying something new every weekend until winter hits.
The streets of London come alive with musical performances and public art murals — a pretty dreamy ambience for your culinary experience. Many of these patios are locally owned, which means you can dine out and feel good about supporting local businesses.
With London's Downtown Patio Map, you can track down just the spot to fulfill your cravings. Here are seven patios to kick off the fall season at. Remember to call ahead or make a reservation before you head out, and don't forget to BYOS (bring your own sweater).
The Church Key
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian/European-style
Address: 476 Richmond St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Church Key is located in a stunning heritage building across from the newly-renovated Grand Theatre in downtown London, so you can catch a show after dinner.
This spot has an intimate outdoor courtyard for you to enjoy some comfort food made with a gourmet flair. Bonus: the menu features locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
If you're a meat-eater, you'll want to check out The Church Key's "Game of the Week", when the Chef cooks up a delectable dish that showcases a variety of meats.
Hunter & Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 349 Talbot St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Any adventurous foodie needs to check out this patio. Along with usual pub fare, like burgers and fries, Hunter and Co. also serves up some unique eats like bone marrow, beef cheek and halloumi tikka masala.
On a crisp fall night, don your favourite sweater and warm up on the patio with a pint, a glass of vino or a carefully curated cocktail.
Barney's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 671 Richmond St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Also known as "London's patio paradise," Barney's features one of the most Instagrammable patios in downtown London, complete with string lights to set the mood.
Besides being the perfect autumnal backdrop, Barney's requires no reservations, so you can get to eating and drinking whenever the mood strikes. Order a plate of nachos, some wings and spinach dip to split with friends.
The Morrissey House
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 361 Dundas St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Half-priced wings, anyone? The Morrissey House serves up delicious chicken wings on the cheap every Tuesday and Wednesday. Oh, and on hump day, they offer $6 off bottles of wine (or $1.50 off each glass).
Wine-lovers rejoice: there's an option to bring your own bottle. For a corkage fee, The Morrissey House will chill, open and provide the glassware for you to drink your favourite red with dinner.
Che Restobar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Latin American
Address: 225 Dundas St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Looking to bring some Southern heat up to Ontario? Che Restobar should be first on your list to try before their patio closes for winter. Get your fill of tacos, guac, tostadas, enchiladas and more.
This spot occasionally features live musical performances, so it makes the cutest spot for a date night.
Dimi's Greek House
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 551 Richmond St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: The days are getting shorter, but that won't matter on the patio at Dimi's Greek House. Its outdoor space is beautifully illuminated, making for a 'gram-worthy evening.
Greek food is always a crowd-pleaser. There's an entrée for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike, or you can grab some shareables to split. Nibble on olives, calamari and Greek fries while enjoying the ambiance of downtown London at night.
Waldo's On King
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Globally inspired, Canadian
Address: 130 King St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bistro and wine bar is casual and relaxed, making it a great place to chill out with a few friends. Order some drinks and snacks and take your time.
Waldo's on King's heated and covered patio makes any night out super comfy. Lean into the vibe and wear your comfiest knit sweater.
Whether you hit Waldo's on King's heated patio or bring your own blanket to The Church Key, outdoor dining will be a fun and cozy experience for weeks to come. Plus, with the help of London's Downtown Patio Map, finding a spot to hit before it gets too cold is easier than ever.
Visit the Downtown London website and Tourism London website to learn more about London's patios.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.