7 Must-Watch Shows On Crave Right Now If You're In The Market For A New Streaming Platform
Post-apocalyptic thrillers, Jennifer Coolidge and more.
TV is in a golden era right now with a host of binge-worthy, award-winning shows taking streaming services — and social media — by storm.
Haven't seen some of the best ones yet? Instead of wondering what all the memes are about, watch them as they happen on Crave, Canada's key to must-see content and home to more Emmy award-winning shows than any other streaming service in the country.
With so many amazing shows and movies at your fingertips, it might be hard to decide which show to start first — worry not, the Narcity team has crafted a list of their Crave favourites to get you started.
Canada's Drag Race
Snatch your wig and clutch your pearls with the Canadian twist on Rupaul’s Drag Race. Queens compete for a chance at $100,000 and the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar. Buckle up for queen-worthy hijinx, the snappiest one-on-one interviews and, of course, outfits and makeup to die for.
Contractual Studio Staff Writer, Jennifer, recommends the show, sharing, "If you love the original Rupaul’s Drag Race, it's time you say 'bonjour' to the Queens of the North in Canada's version. This is the perfect show whenever you need to just switch off and escape the mundane with a little bit of drama and a whole lot of sequin."
HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Legacy
Transporting viewers to the '80s, sports fans (and non-sports fans) follow along with the rise of the Lakers, including legendary owner Jerry Buss and the personal lives of players.
Based on a true story, Winning Time gives you a glimpse into the lives of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a supporting cast including the likes of John C. Riley and Jason Segel as they reenact the wild stories of what made the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most loved teams in sports history. All of Season 1 is already out, and Season 2 is on the way.
"I don't normally watch sports shows but this is an absolute 10/10 [...] I had to google stuff every episode 'cause I kept thinking, 'there's no way this is real.' It's got a stacked cast and a visual style that just oozes cool in every frame (they shot on 35mm film, 8mm film and with old Ikegami tube cameras that were actually used in the '70s and early '80s)," shared Narcity Producer and Video Host, Alex Melki.
HBO’s The White Lotus
Following the lives of the wealthy and those who have to put up with them, the series follows the fictional guests and staff of the White Lotus Resorts as they dissolve into dysfunction, and of course, murder. Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza are part of the series' stacked cast.
Season 1 took home the most awards for any series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards while Season 2 won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2023 SAG Awards. Both seasons were listed among the 10 best TV shows in 2021 and 2022 by the American Film Institute, and the series has already been picked up for a third season.
Studio Unit Production Manager, Brittany, absolutely loved Season 2, sharing, "It keeps you intrigued with the focus on the characters — their struggles, their darkness, and their relationships — more so than the plot points. Every episode peels back another layer of each person's psyche and story, with just the right amount of humour."
HBO’s We Own This City
Based on a true story (and a book), this dark police drama is full of corruption, following the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and its preference for mass arrests rather than actual police work.
Starring Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) and a stellar cast, the miniseries is only six episodes — the perfect length for a weekend Crave binge.
Narcity's Social Media Director, Maxmillien Rosenberg, recommends the show to fans of The Wire, which is also available on Crave, sharing, "It's from the same creators […] They create a compelling story that looks at real-world issues, and a great performance from Jon Berthal. Highly recommended!"Watch now on Crave
SHOWTIME’s Yellowjackets
A thriller that follows a girls' soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and their fight to survive for 19 months, this critic favourite features two storylines: the team as youngsters navigating an unthinkable accident in 1996 and how that impacts their current lives.
But what really happened in the woods those years ago? This survival tale is full of twists, a dash of murder and some Emmy-nominated character development complete with a stacked cast including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis. All of Season 1 is already on Crave, and Season 2 drops on March 24.
"Part survival story, part coming-of-age, part dark drama — Yellowjackets defies any one category, which is maybe what I love most about it. This show is thrilling, clever and funny all at once, and the cast is stellar," shared Jennifer.
HBO’s The Last of Us
The internet's latest TV obsession is based on a 2013 game of the same name, and unlike most adaptations, this one is a hit with both game fans and TV audiences. Starring Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) and Bella Ramsey (also Game of Thrones), the show follows Joel and Ellie as they navigate a post-zombie apocalypse world.
Filmed in Alberta, the series premiered in January of 2023 and has already been renewed for a second season, with new episodes dropping weekly on HBO (including the Season 1 finale on March 12). As Canada's home for all things HBO, the show is available to stream on Crave.
"The Last of Us has a good amount of thrill and suspense with the zombies, and it's nice to watch the father-daughter friendship bud between Joel and Ellie. It's also funny to hear them explain things considered mundane today but that are extinct in their world, like college dorms and Joel's past contractor job," Brittany shared.Watch now on Crave
HBO’s Succession
After the rich and powerful Roy family's patriarch decides to step down from the family biz, what unfolds can only be described as power-hungry backstabbing and family drama, with writing and acting chops that have earned the series critical acclaim, a couple of BAFTA wins, several Golden Globes and multiple Emmy awards.
The comedy-drama's fourth and final series begins streaming on March 26, so you have time to catch up before digging into the snappy finale.
"It's got this funny-but-serious vibe going on and it provides an intriguing look into the complex family dynamics and business dealings. The acting is seriously top-notch from the entire cast. If you like smart TV that makes you think, Succession is a must-see," Narcity's Senior Social Editor, Wassim Abdul Khalek, said.Watch now on Crave
So grab the popcorn and a cozy blanket — with all of these must-see shows (and more being added every week), there's plenty of drama, thrillers, humour and more to catch up on Crave this spring.
