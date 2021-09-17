Trending Tags

8 Addictive Shows On Netflix To Binge Next If You've Already Finished 'Lucifer'

Perfect for Luci-fans. 😈

John P. Fleenor | Netflix, John P. Fleenor | Netflix

Have you already binged all six seasons of Lucifer? If so, here are eight addictive shows on Netflix that are perfect for Luci-fans.

Get ready to watch something new. These shows offer playful banter, supernatural creatures and drama-filled stories. One of them even was mentioned as one of Mr. Morningstar's favourites.

Constantine

Rating: 7.5/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: Arrowverse fans would have seen Lucifer meet Constantine on Crisis on Infinite Earths part three. This drama is about an exorcist who is also an occult detective.

Good Omens

Rating: 8.1/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: If you love watching the relationship between Mr. Morningstar and his brother Amenadiel, you'll want to check out this series. Good Omens is about a friendship between a demon and an angel.

Supernatural

Rating: 8.4/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: Get ready for hours of entertainment, as there are 15 seasons of this show that perfectly blends humour and horror. It is about two brothers who hunt demons and other supernatural monsters.

Angel

Rating: 7.9/10

Where To Watch: Disney+

Why You Need To Watch It: The Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off is about a vampire who works as a private investigator in Los Angeles.

The Good Place

Rating: 8.2/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: It's a light-hearted and humorous series about a woman who enters a heavenly afterlife by mistake.

American Gods

Rating: 7.7/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: Based on Neil Gaiman's novel, the drama is about the conflict between the old and new gods.

iZombie

Rating: 7.8/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: It is about a zombie helping the police solve crimes.

Bones

Rating: 7.8/10

Where To Watch: Disney+

Why You Need To Watch It: Not only is the show about a crime-solving duo, but Lucifer also mentions that he loves watching Bones.

