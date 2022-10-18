8 Fall Road-Trip Destinations In Canada That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re In Another Country
Plus, here’s the perfect car to get you there.
Summer getaways are great and all, but there’s something about sweater weather that inspires wanderlust.
But why dish out a ton of cash when you can have a bucket-list vacation right here in the Great White North? For almost every destination abroad, you'll find a hidden Canadian gem so strikingly similar your followers won't be able to tell the difference.
Besides, autumnal road trips beat stuffy plane rides any day. Traverse the country’s landscape of red, yellow and gold and take in the views right from your car window.
You can curate your getaway to align with your fall aesthetic goals, and that starts with booking the car of your dreams from Turo.
The peer-to-peer car sharing company offers a wide selection of cars, trucks, electric vehicles and vans listed by hosts across the country.
With over 1,400 makes and models to choose from, pet-friendly options and even vehicles with bike racks, you can fully customize the way you experience Canada this fall.
Each trip comes with insurance provided by Economical in all provinces where Turo is offered. BC folks, insurance will be provided by ICBC.
So pack an overnight bag (or two), grab a couple of pals, hop in your ride and get ready for a road trip of the ages.
Set Aside A Day For Tradition In St. John's
Address: Quidi Vidi, St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: Quidi Vidi is the place for you if you love that small-town feel. This quaint village has all the aesthetic vibes of a colourful Irish fishing village that’ll level up your IG.
You're only in for about a 10-minute drive from the city centre, and from there you can browse paintings and handmade crafts or taste some fresh seafood at the cozy Mallard Cottage.
Breathe In The Ocean Air In Antigonish
Address: Antigonish County, NS
Why You Need To Go: Always dreamed of a getaway to the Scottish Highlands? Bring your fantasies to life with a trip to Antigonish, home to the oldest Highland games outside Scotland.
The town’s about a two-hour drive from Halifax, but the scenic shoreline makes for an incredible fall drive. Pro tip: complete the quaint vibes by booking a 2015 Mini Cooper for good measure.
It's fuel efficient — and makes a great background piece when you stop to take pics. Bonus: you can even get the Mini delivered directly to you for extra convenience.
Discover An Ancient Species At Dinosaur Provincial Park
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This IRL Jurassic Park is home to more than 500 fossils you can unearth. The UNESCO World Heritage Site resembles a trip to the fairy chimneys in Cappadocia, Turkey – minus the hot air balloons, but just as IG-worthy.
Situated about two hours east of Calgary, ride in on an adventure-ready 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK to get to this bone-dry corner of the prairie province.
Bonus: Turo offers free 24/7 roadside assistance, so you can make the trek without any stress.
Dine On A British Classic In Merrickville
Address: Merrickville-Wolford, ON
Why You Need To Go: A trip to Merrickville will feel just like one across the pond. On the four-hour drive in from Toronto to the Victorian-age village, you can soak up quaint countryside views in a cozy 2017 Toyota RAV4.
Explore historic ruins and the Rideau Canal — and don't forget to grab a candid shot in the famous red phone booth. Any good trip to the UK includes some fish and chips – the locals recommend Bob's Fresh Cut Fries.
Wander Cobblestone Streets In Quebec City
Address: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Known as the cradle of French America, Quebec City is home to rustic cobblestone streets and buildings. Planning a little group road trip from Montreal? Turo offers a 2022 Land Rover Defender that you can book through their app, with room for luggage, a pal or two and even a furry friend.
Every day will feel like a scene from Beauty and the Beast as you wander along the quaint streets. Pro tip: treat yourself to maple taffy made from local syrup at La Petite Cabane a Sucre.
Sample Fine Wine In The Okanagan Valley
Address: Okanagan Valley, BC
Why You Need To Go: This BC gem, reminiscent of Tuscany, is roughly a 3-hour drive from Vancouver, making it the perfect time to try out an EV for the first time. Take a ride in the 2021 Tesla Model 3, you'll be surprised by how much it's up for the excursion.
Cheers with your pals over local Merlot or Chardonnay at the Fall Okanagan Wine Festival and take in views of the rolling hills and over 9000 acres of vineyards.
Travel Back To The Elizabethan Era In Stratford
Address: 5 Huron St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Release your inner thespian and roam Stratford’s gardens, inspired by English castle grounds. The vibrant rose, rosemary and thyme bushes come straight from Shakespear's birthplace and make for a great fall-photoshoot backdrop.
The garden’s got a secret, tucked-away bench with a gorgeous view of the river — the perfect place to sit and read sonnets.
This spot’s super accessible for any GTA residents, and with plenty of luxury cars available to book through Turo, you can arrive in style in a 2015 Porsche Macan. Be sure to check out the autumnal views along the way.
Climb To New Heights In Gros Morne National Park
Address: Gros Morne National Park, NL
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in mountainous terrain, you'll find Western Brook Pond – a hiker's hot spot that resembles the fjords in Norway. Time your visit right, and you'll even be able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights.
It may be a six-hour drive from St. John's, but that's nothing good company can't fix. Haul up to six of your closest friends in a 2021 Toyota 4Runner. Not only will you have a reason to pack extra snacks, but it'll be a lot easier to share driving shifts on the way.
With the right set of wheels and a dreamy itinerary, vacations can be just as fun in the comfort of your backyard.
Whether you need a truck for an off-roading adventure or an electric vehicle for an eco-friendly getaway, Turo offers a more economically feasible way to travel in style and curate your trip to your fall goals.
To learn more about their peer-to-peer car sharing services, check out Turo's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.