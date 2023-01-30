8 Stress-Free Midweek Meals That Get Even Easier When You Use Little Potatoes
Here's to less time in the kitchen and more time at the table.
Life throws enough your way without stressing about how to get nutritious meals with the least amount of time (and dishes). You work hard and deserve food that makes you feel good and sets you up for success.
Instead of browsing recipes that you're never going to make, keep it simple and delicious with one of the world’s most nutritious and beloved vegetables — potatoes.
Going back to the potato's roots, The Little Potato Company works with family farms to cultivate the same potato varieties first produced, yielding small, nourishing, diverse and flavour-packed taters.
To help you leave behind the stress of midweek meal prep, The Little Potato Company celebrates little wins (and little potatoes) by making dinner a snap with pre-washed and ready-to-cook potatoes.
Ready in as little as five minutes, these potatoes give you more time for the things that matter most. Hungry for inspiration? Here are eight great recipes to get you started.
Tandoori shrimp skewer potatoes
It's Sunday night, and you're looking at the upcoming week packed with busy days and nights. No sweat! These protein- and nutrient-rich skewers are perfect for getting ahead of the game.
First, boil your Blushing Belles in the evening, and let them cool in the fridge overnight. When Monday comes around, whip up the simple marinade, then add your shrimp and potatoes. After 30 minutes, toss everything on the grill, and in 15 minutes, you'll have a delightfully decadent barbecue dinner.
Easy Mexican chili-lime smashed potatoes
These spicy little smashed potatoes are the perfect starter or side. Save time by cooking Dynamic Duo potatoes for five minutes in the microwave, then squash them down with the bottom of a glass or spatula.
Coat them with oil, chili powder and cumin, then bake for around 25 minutes while you mix up some guacamole. Once your crispy smashed taters come out of the oven, top with a spoonful of guac' and a squeeze of lime juice for a zesty twist on this tasty veg.
Slow-cooker vegetable stew with polenta
Two things are guaranteed to stall a midweek sprint: food prep and dishes. Good thing you won't need to do much of either with this no-fuss slow-cooker stew.
In a large slow cooker, combine diced-up carrots, cremini mushrooms, Terrific Trio potatoes, celery and onion, and mix with herbs and broth. Set it to cook on low for 6 hours and get on with your day.
Serve your cooked stew with buttery polenta for a filling winter recipe that's even better as leftovers (if there are any).
Fully-loaded slow-cooker potatoes
This week, your slow cooker is the real MVP. Delicious potatoes and cheese come together in a glorious stress-free recipe that will keep you full (rather than the dishwasher).
To make it, just combine Boomer Gold potatoes with butter, cheese, cooked bacon, paprika, garlic, chili powder and oregano in your slow cooker. Cook on high for one hour, stirring once or twice, then set on low for another hour. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and green onions for something extra.
Smashed potatoes with herby aioli dip
Crispy, satisfying, and fun to make: Smashed potatoes are a hit for a reason. A fantastic side for your main dish, these roasted Terrific Trio potatoes satisfy your crunching and dipping needs.
The secret sauce isn't so secret. This flavourful aioli features an entire bulb of roasted garlic and herbs like dill and thyme combined with yogurt and mayonnaise.
Using the microwave trick you learned earlier, smash your cooked potatoes, season and roast for 30 minutes. Then comes the best part: Dip and enjoy.
One-sheet little potatoes & herbed chicken
No one wants to be washing up for 30 minutes after dinner. An easy way to save time (and effort) is to rely on simple recipes, like this chicken dish with Lemon & Garden Herb little potatoes.
After browning the thighs in a frying pan, arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet with your microwaved potatoes and their seasoning. Add asparagus, and cook in a preheated oven for around 25 minutes. When the chicken is cooked through, it's time to eat.
Potato & corn chowder
In the words of Adam Driver's most meme-worthy character: "Good soup." That's what you'll say after making this deceptively simple and undoubtedly hearty meal from scratch.
Sauté the veggies in a big pot until softened and aromatic, then add veggie broth, Dynamic Duo potatoes and a bay leaf. While that's cooking, blend milk and frozen corn until thick and creamy and add that to the pot.
Simmer until all heated through and mouthwateringly fragrant, spoon into bowls, top with paprika and cilantro, and serve with some crusty bread or Southern-style biscuits. Rumour has it the leftovers are great, but no one's succeeded in having any yet.
Sweet & spicy air-fryer potatoes
This list of recipes wouldn't be complete without the Internet's favourite appliance — the air fryer. A homemade sweet-and-spicy sauce takes Blushing Belle potatoes to the next level in this easy side dish.
Coat your potatoes with oil, honey, paprika, cumin and herbs, and pop them in the fryer at 400 C for 25-30 minutes. In the meantime, whip up the sweet-and-spicy sauce on the stove. Once the fryer dings, toss your potatoes in the sauce and get ready to embrace your new favourite tater recipe.
