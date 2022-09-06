9 Enchanting Spots In Charlevoix To See If You’re Serious About Fall, Food & Chilling Out
It's only about an hour from Quebec City.
If you're looking for a new place to discover and explore this fall, there's a region in Quebec that seems like it's out of a fairytale.
With gorgeous scenery and charming municipalities, Charlevoix is a must-visit spot that will help you get in touch with nature, sample delicious food and leave you feeling refreshed.
Plus, this safe, quiet and dreamy destination is only about an hour’s drive out of Quebec City.
From a unique hybrid hiking/climbing experience to the freshest cheese you'll ever taste, here are nine unforgettable spots in Charlevoix to inspire your next autumn getaway.
Scale The Mountains In Grands-Jardins National Park
Price: Starting at $71.75 per adult (plus $9.25 daily access fee)
Address: 21, Route 381, Charlevoix, QC
Why You Need To Go: Grands-Jardins is a popular national park in Charlevoix that has attracted adventurers for over a century.
One of the best views of the St. Lawrence River and mountains is from the via ferrata, a climbing experience for those who like a challenge.
There are two guided circuits you can choose from, depending on whether you're a beginner (La Traversée) or an intermediate climber (La Montée).
Hike In Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park
Price: $9.25 per adult
Address: Route 138, through the village of Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs (via rue Principale)
Why You Need To Go: The Acropole des Draveurs is one of the most popular hikes in Quebec, and it’s easy to see why. The unique view of the Rivière Malbaie splitting the mountains is breathtaking.
Fun fact: The mountains in this park feature some of the highest rock faces east of the Canadian Rockies.
Make A Feathered Friend At Centre de l’Émeu de Charlevoix
Price: Starting at $4 per adult (plus taxes)
Address: 710, rue Saint-Édouard, Saint-Urbain, QC
Why You Need To Go: Home to over 400 rare emus that are a hoot to hang out with, Centre de l’Émeu de Charlevoix isn't your typical farm.
After you say “hello” to some huge flightless birds, you can also stop by the bistro for a delicious meal or visit the boutique to pick up some beauty products made with natural emu oil.
Cruise Along Mountain Road
@vireemotoaventures | Instagram
Price: Free
Address: The U-shaped road follows Route 138 and Mountain Road, connecting Grands-Jardins and Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie national parks.
Why You Need To Go: Stretching over 100 kilometres across the Charlevoix region, Mountain Road offers a stunning experience of both national parks.
Whether you plan to drive, hike or cycle, it's worth stretching your trip out over a few days and catching a sunset or two from the comfort of a cozy chalet.
Pick Up A Souvenir From Rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste
Price: Free
Address: rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Why You Need To Go: Take a stroll through downtown Baie-Saint-Paul and support the local shops, restaurants and artists as you wander this charming street.
Rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste is known for having an astonishing number of art galleries too. Featuring works from Canadian and international artists, they’re certainly worth a visit if you’re an art aficionado.
Get Above It All With Héli-Charlevoix
Price: Starting at $79 per adult
Address: 735, boul. Mgr-de-Laval, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to see the fall foliage between the mountains and the river than from a helicopter.
Héli-Charlevoix offers tons of different packages depending on what views you want to see, like the river, mountains, valleys or all of the above.
It's also the best way to see the Charlevoix crater created by a meteor hundreds of millions of years ago.
Taste The Freshest Cheese At Laiterie Charlevoix
Price: Varies depending on the activity
Address: 1167, boul. Mgr-de-Laval, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Why You Need To Go: Laiterie Charlevoix has been making mouthwatering cheeses in this region for over 70 years. You'll also be able to pick up fresh and local baked goods, charcuterie, spreads and alcohol.
If you’re really into cheese, you can visit the museum to learn all about the history and process of cheesemaking before indulging your taste buds with the locally-made products (and taking some to go, of course).
Bask In The Fall Colours At Le Massif de Charlevoix
Price: Mountain biking day passes start at $39; $26 per adult for gondola rides
Address: 1350, rue Principale, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
Why You Need To Go: Minutes from Baie-Saint-Paul, this popular winter ski hill transforms into a stunning mountain biking destination the rest of the year.
Those who love a challenge (or even beginners) can tackle Le Massif de Charlevoix on the back of a bike, but if you're looking to admire the fall scenery at a slower pace, you can take a ride on the picturesque gondola with an extraordinary view of the St. Lawrence River.
Conquer The Giant Corn Maze At Ferme Marie-Noëlle Beaulieu
Price: $15 per adult to visit the farm, plus $12 per adult for the corn maze
Address: 674, chem. Saint-Laurent, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Why You Need To Go: This family-friendly farm is the perfect place to spend a day hanging out with adorable animals, including sheep, goats and pigs.
In the fall, you can try to find your way out of the 6-foot-high corn maze made up of over three kilometres of baffling avenues.
Whether you're getting active in the crisp autumn air or staying cozy while munching on local eats, you're sure to fall in love with Charlevoix.
To really see all there is to offer, be sure to stay a few days, explore the different sectors, and make your trip one for the memory books.
To learn more about Baie-Saint-Paul and the Mountain Sector, visit the Tourism Charlevoix website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or check out their blog.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.