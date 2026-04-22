In the news today: Mexico pyramid shooting, Canada-U.S. trade, Tips on buying a car

Barbara Welsh, second from the right, pictured with a group of women from B.C., in front of the Teotihuacan Pyramids, in Mexico on Monday, April 20, 2026. The group posed for this picture moments before a gunman opened fire and killed a Canadian woman and hurt 13 other visitors at the site. The shooter can be seen at the top right of the stairs, in a checked shirt and dark pants.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Barbara Welsh (Mandatory Credit)