In the news today: Mexico pyramid shooting, Canada-U.S. trade, Tips on buying a car

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing
A haunting photo of B.C. woman Barbara Welsh and her friends shows the moment leading up to a deadly shooting at a pyramid in Mexico that killed a fellow Canadian on Monday.
While it looks like a typical tourist photo, a man in a checked shirt can be seen in the background clambering up the stairs of the Pyramid of the Moon at the Teotihuacan site northeast of Mexico City, just before opening fire.
Welsh says her group was halfway through a tour of the pyramid site when gunfire began and they ran toward the parking lot as soon as shots rang out.
Officials have said they are working to understand the motive of the 29-year-old shooter, who killed a Canadian woman and injured 13 other people.
Welsh says while her friends are shaken, the tragedy does not taint her view of Mexico City and won't deter the group from travelling internationally.
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People cheer as President Donald Trump speaks at the Port of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Expert says it's time for Canada to amp up efforts to educate Americans on trade
An expert says it's time for Canada to amp up efforts to educate Americans on their trade relationship with the United States.
Laura Dawson with the Future Borders Coalition says that Canada for a long time stayed quiet about its contributions to the U.S. economy, but staying low-key may no longer be useful as Americans' support for free trade plummets.
Houston resident Herman Moreno says he doesn't think Canada has any trading relationship with Texas, despite the Great White North being the Lone Star State's second-largest trading partner.
Another Texan, Louise Bennet, says she knows that trade between Canada and the U.S. is important and believes it's only natural that Canada speaks up.
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A person fills up their car at a gas station in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Factor fuel costs into car purchases amid high gas prices, experts urge
Experts are advising anyone in the market for a new vehicle to factor higher gas prices into their budgets.
A recent analysis by Ratehub.ca says Canadians are paying an average of $231 a month on fuel — 40 per cent higher than before the war in the Middle East put upward pressure on prices.
Ratehub says the average monthly cost of owning a car in Canada has risen by $66 to $1,439 since hostilities began in late February.
Kristine D’Arbelles, managing director for public affairs at the Canadian Automobile Association, says for those feeling the pressure of higher prices, she recommends considering hybrid or electric vehicles or driving more efficiently.
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Henry Losco, 11, seen in this undated photo. Henry died from a carbon monoxide leak caused by a faulty boiler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Sergio Losco (Mandatory Credit)
Regina fire chief to discuss probe of carbon monoxide leak that killed boy
Regina's fire chief, Layne Jackson, is today set to provide the results of an investigation into a carbon monoxide leak that killed an 11-year-old boy.
Henry Losco and his father, Sergio Losco, were found unconscious in their downtown apartment on Dec. 19.
The boy was declared dead at the scene, and his father was treated in hospital.
Jackson initially said the leak was caused by a faulty boiler, which released a substantial amount of carbon monoxide.
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A Casavant pipe organ seen at the Convocation Hall at the University of Alberta in this undated photo. It was built in 1978 to replace one built in 1925 to honour students and faculty members who lost their lives in the First World War. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Marnie Giesbrecht (Mandatory Credit)
'The day the music dies': Organists pipe up to save historical instrument
A group of former organists is leading a fight to stop the University of Alberta from removing a pipe organ built to honour students and faculty who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.
Professor emerita Marnie Giesbrecht says she received notice earlier this month that doors to Convocation Hall would be locked April 30 for renovations.
The current Casavant organ was built and installed in 1978, but its history goes back 100 years, as the first organ was built in 1925 to honour university members who died in the First World War, and later the Second World War.
The university says it won’t keep an organ there, but is planning to display it elsewhere, adding that renovations to the hall are necessary to improve accessibility and increase capacity.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.