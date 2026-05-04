In the news today: Carney in Armenia, Peter Nygard appeal, 'May the 4th be with you'

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney set to meet world leaders at European summit in Armenia
Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Armenia today to meet with world leaders during the European Political Community summit, a gathering touching on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.
Canada is the first non-European country to attend these meetings, which include EU countries and others, such as Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine.
Carney met Sunday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and is today scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Prime Minister's Office says the trip will focus on Ukraine's defence and drumming up more trade and investment across the continent.
---
People make their way across Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, April 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Executive public servants returning to the office on a full-time basis today
Starting today, executives in the federal public service are expected to work on-site in the office five days a week.
The Treasury Board announced the change to remote work rules in February and said all other employees will have to be in the office four days a week as of July 6.
The new directive applies only to public servants working in the core departments and agencies under Treasury Board, though some separate agencies, like the Canada Revenue Agency, have said they intend to follow the same approach.
Federal unions have fought the government's back-to-office directives and some have filed unfair labour practice complaints.
---
Peter Nygard arrives to a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario's top court set to hear Nygard's appeal of sex assault conviction, sentence
The Ontario Court of Appeal is set to hear Peter Nygard's appeal of his sexual assault convictions and prison sentence today, with his lawyers arguing the Toronto trial judge made errors including admitting the testimony of an expert on trauma.
The former fashion mogul was convicted of four counts of sexual assault in 2023 and sentenced to 11 years after multiple women came forward with allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.
Nygard's lawyers argue the 84-year-old's sentence is "excessive" and that the judge erred in admitting the testimony of clinical psychologist Lori Haskell on the effects of trauma.
The Crown says the admission of Haskell's testimony at Nygard's trial was a "harmless error" that did not mislead the jury or cause a miscarriage of justice.
---
A person wears an Alberta First hat while taking part in signing a petition that seeks to have a referendum on Alberta separation in Stony Plain, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta separatists set to deliver thousands of signatures on petition for referendum
A group of Alberta separatists gathering thousands of signatures to trigger a referendum on the province quitting Confederation is set to hand in its petition sheets today to Elections Alberta's head office in Edmonton.
The question of separation could go on a provincewide ballot as early as October, as Premier Danielle Smith has said she would move forward if enough names are gathered and verified.
However, the petition could face another hurdle.
An Edmonton judge is expected to rule this week on a court challenge launched by a group of Alberta First Nations that say the petition violates treaty rights.
---
A Star Wars fan with a light sabre and a toy wampa poses for a photo at the Calgary Expo Comics and Entertainment show in Calgary on Friday, April 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
May the 4th (be with you): Why iconic Star Wars films and shows have stuck with fans
Star Wars fans still put a lot of weight into the franchise, whether it be as a lasting message of resistance or a force pulling their family together.
May the 4th is considered a psuedo-holiday for them because of its punny resemblance to the movie series' iconic line "May the force be with you."
Some fans at the recent Calgary Expo, dressed in all types of Star Wars costumes developed in the nearly 50 years since the first flick, say the movies and TV shows of a galaxy far, far away represent a resistance against larger institutions.
Temuera Morrison, who has played Jango Fett and Boba Fett, says it's heartwarming to know that he's been a part of many fans' childhoods and even helped some through dark times.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.