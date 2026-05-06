In the news today: ChatGPT privacy, OPP funeral, Alert Ready test, Bon Cop, Bad Cop

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Report on OpenAI expected from federal, provincial privacy watchdogs today
Privacy watchdogs plan to release a report today on OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT.
Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said just over three years ago that his office was investigating a complaint alleging the collection, use and disclosure of personal information without consent.
The findings will be delivered by Dufresne and his counterparts from British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec at a news conference in Ottawa.
Dufresne has said AI technology and its effects on privacy are priorities for his office, and stressed the importance of keeping up with — and staying ahead of — fast-moving technological advances.
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Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, shown in this handout image posted on social image by Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Thomas Carrique. Malcolm was a respected police officer whose life was "taken far too soon" while on duty in a highway crash east of Toronto, said Carrique on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Ontario Provincial Police (Mandatory credit)
Funeral service for OPP officer killed in crash to be held today
The funeral service for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in a highway crash while on duty is taking place this morning in Cobourg.
Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, who joined the force six years ago, was killed in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 east of Toronto on April 27.
The procession is expected to depart the funeral home in Oshawa at around 8:30 a.m. and will be travelling east on Highway 401 to arrive in Cobourg an hour later.
The OPP says Malcolm’s family, their guests, and first responders will attend the funeral, and while the service isn’t open to the public, it will be livestreamed on the OPP's YouTube channel.
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A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada's Alert Ready system to be tested in most provinces today
Canadians across most of the country will hear the shrill screeching siren of the public alerting system today.
A test message and tone from Alert Ready will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices.
Test messages will be issued in nearly every province and territory except Quebec and Saskatchewan at specific times between morning and early afternoon, with Ontario's test set for Thursday.
The system is typically tested in May and November and is part of Canada's effort to ensure it works and raise awareness.
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Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crewâ��s flyby of the Moon, is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - NASA (Mandatory Credit)
Canadian company's winning innovation a giant leap for drinking water on the moon
On the moon, access to drinking water could mean the difference between short visits and a permanent human presence, and a Canadian company's award-winning invention has made colonizing Earth's natural satellite more within reach.
LunaPure, an invention by Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation, won a competition in April by the Canadian Space Agency, which invited companies to design technologies capable of extracting and purifying water on the moon.
Every kilogram sent into space carries extraordinary cost, and the stakes are high: a viable solution for accessible drinking water could drastically cut the need for resupply missions — and help turn the idea of long-term lunar living into reality.
And the real-world application for LunaPure is becoming increasingly realistic, as NASA’s Artemis program aims to land a crew on the moon's surface in 2028 and build a lunar base that could support astronauts for weeks or even months at a time.
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Patrick Huard, right, is shown in a handout photo, directing on the set of "Bon Cop, Bad Cop." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Bell/Crave (Mandatory Credit)
'Bon Cop, Bad Cop' TV reboot is here sans Colm Feore, with Henry Czerny stepping into the role
"Bon Cop Bad Cop" creator Patrick Huard knows fans of the film have had a passion for the franchise ever since it came out in 2006, so he can understand the skepticism around the recasting of one half of the dynamic duo.
Colm Feore is not returning for the Crave TV series launching this week due to his commitment to Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," but Huard says the show has maintained the fun, volatile relationship of the main characters, with Henry Czerny stepping into the role of Detective Martin Ward.
Twenty years ago, the bilingual film became a Canadian cultural phenomenon, and the action-comedy became Canada's highest-grossing domestic box-office movie and led to a sequel in 2017.
The film follows the two detectives who team up after a murder takes place on the border of Ontario and Quebec. They find out they're chasing after a serial killer who is murdering hockey executives that are selling Canadian teams to American owners.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.
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