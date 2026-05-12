In the news today: Hantavirus testing, Census surveys due, Habs face Sabres tonight

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Hantavirus testing might not be useful for people without symptoms: experts
Health experts say it's not clear whether it's useful to test people who may have been exposed to hantavirus but don't have symptoms.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, says public health officials around the world are discussing the issue as passengers from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship have returned to their home countries.
She says tests for some viruses aren't effective before patients develop symptoms and little is known about how well testing works in rare cases of hantavirus.
University of Saskatchewan hantavirus scientist Bryce Warner says health officials are in a "unique" situation because doctors wouldn't normally have any reason to suspect the rare virus until a patient is showing signs of illness.
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MP for Kingston and the Islands Mark Gerretsen rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP calls on Canadians to fill out census as some express privacy concerns
A Liberal member of Parliament is calling on Canadians to fill out their census surveys for the good of their communities as some refuse, claiming the questions violate their privacy.
Some Canadians have taken to social media to express their discontent with the census form, due today, fearing it is invasive and protesting by posting pictures of ripped-up forms or envelopes marked "return to sender."
Mark Gerretsen, the MP for Kingston and the Islands, says the census is not a personal data grab by the prime minister.
He says the census is how Canada collects the data it uses to decide how many schools a community needs, where hospitals and clinics should be built, and how much federal funding a municipality receives.
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New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
New Brunswick voters wake to new mayors, councillors after municipal elections
Some New Brunswickers are waking this morning to new mayors, while others re-elected familiar faces in Monday's municipal elections.
Unofficial results from Elections New Brunswick show Steve Hicks winning the mayoral race in Fredericton, beating out former MP Jenica Atwin in the race to replace Kate Rogers.
In the eastern city of Moncton, three-term city councillor Shawn Crossman won the mayoral race on a campaign that touched on public safety, housing, infrastructure and economic opportunity.
In the port city of Saint John, Donna Reardon won a second term as mayor after beating her closest challenger — incumbent councillor Barry Ogden — by a comfortable margin.
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Frantz André, facing, spokesperson for Comite d'action des persons sans statut (CAPSS), speaks to a Haitian migrant, who did not want to be identified and who recently crossed the border from the United States, in his offices in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
'Unwanted wherever you go': New Canadian asylum law leaves some migrants in limbo
Some advocates and lawyers for refugees say new federal legislation has left many migrants in limbo.
The law, adopted in late March, retroactively applies to any migrant who entered Canada irregularly after June 2020, making them ineligible to apply for asylum.
Since that time, the federal government has sent out an estimated 30,000 letters to claimants informing them they are ineligible for a refugee hearing.
Gauri Sreenivasan, co-executive director of the Canadian Council of Refugees, says the letters are sending people into a panic and pushing them into uncertainty immediately after they arrive in Canada.
She adds that it leaves people with few clear options for the future.
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Montreal Canadiens fans cheer on their team as they come on to the ice for warm-ups before the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres in second round, Game 3, NHL playoff action in Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens aim to take 3-1 series lead over visiting Sabres tonight
The Buffalo Sabres can relate to the time-tested adage that some days you're the pigeon, some days you're the statue.
After a messy 6-2 loss Sunday to the host Canadiens — leaving the Sabres down 2-1 in the best-of-seven playoff series — coach Lindy Ruff pointed to a number of self-inflicted mistakes and poor decisions that must be rectified.
The Canadiens have a lot going for them heading into tonight's fourth game: they have rediscovered their potent offence to help take some pressure off rookie netminder Jakub Dobes, the fans at Bell Centre have really cranked up the volume and the Habs have won back-to-back games for the first time this post-season.
Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, credited for pushing all the right buttons to reach this point of the season, insists the playoffs have been "fun" and "extra loud" and expects tonight's key game to be no different.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.
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