In the news today: Carney on antisemitism, Canada Post vote, 'Heated Rivalry' at CSAs
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate
Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share details in Toronto on how his government is looking to confront antisemitism and hate in Canada.
His remarks will come less than a month after Toronto police responded to a call about three "visibly" Jewish community members being shot at with an imitation firearm.
Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith says anti-Jewish hatred is being normalized in Canada and that antisemitic incidents topped 6,800 in 2025 — the highest number it's recorded since 1982.
Noah Shack with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says events in the Middle East have fuelled hatred and violence against Jewish Canadians, and that Ottawa must do more to strengthen community security and combat hate.
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Models stand next to a latest EV car from Chinese automaker BYD showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Connected vehicle data 'can have intelligence value' to adversaries: federal document
An internal government document says data from an advanced electric vehicle, if it falls into the wrong hands, could be used to track people or carry out surveillance.
The Public Safety Canada memo, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act, was prepared to address concerns about Chinese vehicles.
It says connected vehicles collect significant amounts of data on Canadians that officials say can have intelligence value.
The memo also urges Canadians to be mindful of the security and privacy risks of the digital devices they buy and use.
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Vehicles sit idle at a Canada Post delivery depot, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada Post workers set to find out if they have a new tentative deal
Postal workers are set to find out if they have a new tentative agreement more than two years into the labour strife, as the union is set to release its ballot results today.
Some 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers began voting April 20 on a five-year contract that includes wage increases of 6.5 per cent and three per cent in the first two years.
Canada Post and the union have long sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service, with workers having taken to the picket line on multiple occasions throughout the bargaining process.
About 60 per cent of the union board endorsed the proposed collective agreement, saying it ensures job security, but the union's president asked members to reject it, arguing it rolls back rights and compensation.
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Locomotives sit idol at the CPKC rail yard in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. A union representing close to 300 signals workers with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says its members are on strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CPKC says it will maintain rail operations across Canada despite workers strike
A union representing close to 300 signals workers with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says its members are off the job after its 72-hour strike notice expired on Sunday morning without a deal.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says the employees install, maintain, test and repair railway signalling and communications systems across the CPKC network from Vancouver to Montreal.
The railway says in a statement that it has implemented contingency plans to maintain operations across Canada, and says it has offered wage and benefit increases consistent with its collective agreements with other unions.
CPKC is calling on the union to end its strike and accept binding arbitration, but the union says despite months of bargaining, the company has failed to meaningfully engage on the union’s key fiscal proposals.
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Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams accepts his award for Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, at the Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto, Sunday, May 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
'Heated Rivalry' sets record at Screen Awards with 16 wins including best drama
Canada's love for "Heated Rivalry" reached new heights last night as the series took home several top prizes at the Canadian Screen Awards, including best drama.
The show's star, Hudson Williams, won for best lead performer in a drama and said he wished he could share the award with his co-star, Connor Storrie, who was not eligible for the awards because he is American.
In the Crave series that's captured the world's attention, the pair play rival hockey players who become embroiled in a years-long romance that's kept secret.
The other big television winner was the CBC and Netflix series "North of North," which had nine wins, including best comedy and best lead performer for its star Anna Lambe.
Comedian Mike Myers was given an honorary award, and Eugene Levy paid tribute to Catherine O'Hara.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.
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