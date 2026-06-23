In the news today: Montreal shooting probe, Nuclear reactor deal, Canada-Switzerland
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Police watchdog investigating Montreal shooting that killed three, including officer
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is today expected to visit a multicultural neighbourhood that was struck by a shooting that killed a police officer, a civilian and the suspect.
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating Monday's shooting, while Quebec provincial police have launched a parallel criminal probe.
Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher says officers were met with gunfire after responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun at a Hilton hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges district.
Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, a 34-year-old who had been with Montreal police since 2021, was killed, as was the suspect and a civilian identified by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs as Michael Moshe Mizrahi.
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This image made from video provided by KRCR-TV shows Butte County Library, Chico branch, in Chico, Calif., Monday, June 22, 2026. (KRCR-TV via AP)
Shooting at a Northern California library kills 2, and a suspect is in custody
A shooting at a library in Northern California on Monday left two people dead and a suspect is in custody.
Police responded to a 911 call soon after 5 p.m. in which the sounds of gun shots and people screaming could be heard coming from inside the Chico branch of the Butte County Library.
Billy Aldridge, the city's chief of police, told a news conference that once officers were inside the library, the suspect fled out of the back.
A child was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury, and Aldridge said there is no serious threat to the public.
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Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. Ontario's public generating company has pulled the plug on its plan to bury hazardous radioactive waste near the Lake Huron shoreline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Several First Nations sign deal with Ottawa, Ontario to own part of a nuclear reactor
Several First Nations east of Toronto are set to become part owners of a new nuclear reactor after striking a commercial partnership with the federal and provincial governments.
Ottawa and Ontario are providing loan guarantees of $700 million to the seven Williams Treaties First Nations that will turn into equity for one of the four small modular reactors that are being built at the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Bowmanville, Ont.
Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce says this is the first deal of its kind in Canada, and the Chiefs of the Williams Treaties First Nations are calling the deal a "historic step forward."
The official announcement is set to come Tuesday morning.
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Drinking water is poured into a glass from a faucet in North Vancouver on July, 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Officials lift water supply alert as stormwater pressure eases in Edmonton
A water supply alert for the city of Edmonton, issued Sunday after days of heavy rainfall, has been lifted.
An advisory late Monday says residents of the Alberta capital can return to their normal routines as the area's stormwater system has stabilized.
Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack and the city's utility provider Epcor had asked residents to keep their water use to a minimum.
Environment Canada says 104 millimetres of rain fell in the city over three days, and that while the weather is expected to improve, more rain is in the forecast for later this week.
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Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates his goal against Qatar with Ali Ahmed (20) during the first half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada 'in a good moment' heading into World Cup showdown with Switzerland
Canada controls its own destiny heading into the final group-stage matchup of this summer's FIFA World Cup.
A win or a draw against Switzerland in Vancouver on Wednesday would see the Canadians win Group B and earn a round-of-32 game back at BC Place.
And that's exactly what the national squad had planned from the beginning, said striker Cyle Larin ahead of training on Monday.
Before thumping Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver last Thursday, the Canadian men had never won a World Cup game.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.
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